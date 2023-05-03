Diljit Dosanjh explains his ‘Punjabi aa gaye Coachella oye’ line: That wasn’t just my feeling…

Diljit Dosanjh recently became the first Punjabi singer to perform at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023 in California. His announced his arrival on stage with “Punjabi aa gaye Coachella oye” and it went viral on social media in no time. Days after the gig, the singer has opened up about the line which was one of the highlights of his power-packed performance. Also read: Diljit Dosanjh fires back at those saying he disrespected Indian flag at Coachella: ‘Punjabi nahi aundi tan…’ Diljit Dosanjh performed at the Coachella music festival last month. (HT_PRINT)

Dressed in a black kurta and lungi and a matching turban paired with sneakers, Diljit prayed before entering the stage and was welcomed with loud cheer. "Now it has been written in history. Punjabi aa gaye hum Coachella (Punjabis have reached Coachella). And those who don't understand my songs, catch the vibe," Dosanjh said on stage in Punjabi.

Opening up about the same, he recently told ABP Sanjha in an interview that he had thought of simply saying, “Yo guys, you feel good”. But he went on to talk about an incident days before the event. He said, “Almost 10 days ago, someone made me realise that ‘do you know that this is going to be a historic moment?’ I said, ‘I know, no one has been there before.’ The person said, ‘No, for the first time someone will speak in Punjabi on the stage.’ I did not think of that. I was thinking that an Indian artiste, a Punjabi artiste from India is going there so my performance has to be up to the mark.”

“The line ‘Punjabi aa gaye Coachella oye’. That wasn’t just my feeling. That is why it connected with everyone because that didn’t just come out of me. The person who told me, it was their feeling and they thought that this isn’t just you, it’s all of us," he added.

Diljit performed his hit tracks such as Jatt Da Pyaar, Patiala Peg and Munda Hunda Dhuppa Vich Tan Kudiye at the music festival. He performed at the music festival twice, the second time in the exactly similar kurta, lungi and turban but in white.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON