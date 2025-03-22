Garron Noone deletes TikTok, Instagram accounts after McGregor's White House visit | Immigration row explained

Garron Noone, the creator behind the viral "I'm Delicious" catchphrase, has recently taken down his social media accounts on TikTok and Instagram after sparking controversy with a video about immigration. His decision comes on the heels of a similar public statement from fellow Irish figure, Conor McGregor, who made headlines by issuing demands to the Irish government regarding the political future of Ireland, particularly focusing on immigration policies. After controversy surrounding immigration remarks, Garron Noone has removed his TikTok and Instagram accounts. (TikTok, Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP)

Conor McGregor’s immigration video

With no concrete evidence, McGregor shared that the Irish politicians have “abandoned the voices of the people” noting that there was “zero action with zero accountability.” The UFC star also claimed the existence of an “illegal immigration racket running ravage” but with no strong evidence to back it up, as reported by LadBible.

Noone, who gained over a million followers for his food reviews and satirical commentary during the coronavirus lockdowns, recently weighed in on the topic of immigration. In a video discussing McGregor's visit to The White House to meet President Donald Trump for St. Patrick's Day, Noone revealed that he had received numerous messages asking for his opinion on the matter.

He said, “Now, my opinion on Conor McGregor is irrelevant. But I don’t think he’s a good person. I don’t think it’s particularly hard to find evidence of that. But it doesn’t surprise me in the least to see a lot of people agreeing with what he was saying. There absolutely is a immigration issue in Ireland." He added that this “doesn’t mean that people feel we shouldn’t take the refugees that we’re able to take” or that “people shouldn’t be able to come here for better opportunities”.

On other political issues that trouble Ireland, he said, “The systems that we have in place are being taken advantage of, and that is plain to see. And the government continually does not allow people to express their concerns about that. Along with this, Ireland continues to become one of the richest countries in the world while most people’s quality of life is going down."

Noone explained his comments were taken out of context

Despite stating that he disagreed with McGregor and didn't particularly like him, Noone later attempted to clarify his comments, acknowledging that his words might be taken out of context. He explained that extreme views are “not something that we want” but that “we need to hear people out”. Noone has recently decided to deactivate his TikTok and Instagram accounts, though his YouTube account remains active. He has not yet publicly explained why he chose to remove his presence from the two platforms.