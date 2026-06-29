Jasmine Sandlas faces backlash after Hyderabad show as fans claim she arrived 3 hours late, lip-synced

Singer Jasmine Sandlas has come under fire on social media following her recent concert in Hyderabad, with several attendees expressing disappointment over the event. Several fans have claimed that the singer took the stage nearly three hours behind schedule and accused her of lip-syncing during parts of the performance. Jasmine Sandlas started her singing career with the song Muskan in 2008.

Jasmine Sandlas gets slammed Jasmine performed at Hyderabad's Quake Arena on June 27, following which the concert became the subject of discussion online. In the hours that followed, social media was flooded with mixed reactions from attendees, with many voicing their disappointment over the overall experience.

The backlash wasn't limited to the performance alone. Several social media users also slammed the event's organisers, alleging poor communication, long delays and mismanagement throughout the evening. Some even went as far as calling it "a new way of scamming people," sharing detailed accounts of their experience online.

One social media user wrote, “I was a big fan of her but literally disappointed so much!! The show was supposed to start at 8 pm @jasminesandlas you came at 11:20 with no acknowledgement or apology at all ?? THREE HOURS LATE !!! And then you come and lip sync, literally what, on a live show??? Then leave abruptly at end, without any thank you, sorry or anything at all.”

“Terrible experience! We waited from 8 to 11.30 and then left since we had a long way to travel back. There was no intimation about the delay. The managerial staff is the worst, with the rudest attitude. People should be warned about how Quake events are scams of the worst kind,” another mentioned, with one writing, “Indeed, very bad experience and pathetic management!"

One social media user simply called it a “super flop show”, with another writing, “@quakearenahyd Very disappointing experience. The event started post 11pm instead of the communicated 8 PM.”

“Horrible Event..... She literally just disappeared.... + The management by QUAKE ... The worst of them all... Food service with extra cover charges.. just minting money for absolutely nothing.... I've been to club concerts before but this was hands down... The worst of them all.. PERIOD,” one wrote.