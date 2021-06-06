Mika Singh: I am done ignoring KRK’s cheap tactics

Mika Singh and self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan (KRK) have been at loggerheads ever since the singer supported actor Salman Khan in his defamation lawsuit against KRK. And Singh is in no mood to back down, and proclaims, “isko seedha karke hi rahunga”.

He tells us, “I’ve been watching KRK for some time, and kept on thinking about the personal attacks he makes on everyone. He has made some on me as well. Industry mein agar iss pagal ghode ko koi thik kar sakta hai woh main hi hoon.”

Till now, the singer refrained from getting into any kind of a feud for the sake of his family and well-wishers.

“They kept telling me, ‘Abhi sab achha chal raha hai toh kya zarorat hai’. That’s why I ignored, and now he has crossed all his limits. Ab woh itna sarr pe chadh gaya hai. Yeh cheez bahut phele control ho jaani chahiye thi,” says Singh, 43, adding that a lot of people from the film industry are afraid of getting caught in KRK’s “dirty tactics”, and that’s why keep ignoring him”.”

“Abhi itna zyada ho gaya hai… Sabke baare mein itne gande remarks. [Late actor] Sushant Singh Rajput ke baare mein bhi he has said so much. Isiliye mujhe beech mein kudna pada,” Singh adds.

For the last two weeks, Singh and KRK’s feud has been gaining steam in the social media, with the former announcing a song, KRK Kutta.

Continuing his lashing, the Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag hitmaker says he’ll not take it lightly if KRK continues to talk about Singh’s family for no reason, instead of critiquing his work.

Here, he points out that he has no personal grudge against him, but there should be someone who calls out such people.

“KRK has said things about all the actors — Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and others. Agar aise logon ko hum rokenge nahi toh aur aa jaayenge, aur phir kaam karne ka mazaa khatam ho jayega. He’s only seeking publicity by picking names from Bollywood,” he stresses.

But what took so long to take legal action against KRK’s defamatory statements? “He has also done fraud with us also by forging a signature while selling my cousin his property in Delhi. He even apologised to me for that, and for targeting me on social media in the past. I didn’t say anything then because then people say I create controversies,” admits Singh, determined to fight it out now.

In fact, he has already completed the song dedicated to KRK. “Gaane ke lyrics sunke ke dar jayega woh. Uss song ka meaning kuch bhi ho, but beats and sounds are very good. I’ll release it once things get better in the country,” Singh ends.