Why Roy think singers and composers no longer seek validation from film music

For music composer Roy feels that the landscape in the Indian music industry has undergone a huge change which has resulted in much less reliance on Bollywood music.

Further talking about how singers and composers are no longer depending on film music as a medium to showcase their talent, he tells us, “Yes, completely because with the indie music, flourishing, singers and musicians are not only dependent on film music. A song like Manike Mage Hithe became a rage a few months ago which had no origin in film music and Indian music. I think that itself concludes that if a song irrespective of the medium is good, it naturally breaks the film music barrier and becomes accepted worldwide on its own.”

He further adds that singers and composers now have the independence to create what they truly believe in and not restrict them to only a certain type.

“They’re flourishing, exploring, playing and recreating different genres. That’s something mind-blowing for the young and the old minds. Both are succeeding with like-minded audiences with an exceptional range of flavours to choose from the world of music,” he says.

With so much indie music happening does it in anyway impact Bollywood film music? Roy, who recently composed Bachchhan Paandey’s Whistle theme, says, “Indie music is an independent form of music whereas film songs are more or less situation based. It is good for the listeners as they get both the worlds, indie as well as film. Nowadays indie music is quite largely becoming a part of the Bollywood as well, where albums like Gullyboy and Gehraiyaan are becoming the original soundtrack of a film. I feel the audience has grown much wider with this cross bridging of indie and Bollywood music and there is no such competition between the two.”

On the personal front, Roy is on a high post Bachchhan Paandey. “It has given me the confidence to work on a bigger platform for myself. Composing for the Whistle Theme was much appreciated and used in the whole movie. Creating music like a whistle theme which was not attempted before has got me much good feedback and this motivation will help me to create more and more unexampled compositions which I am looking forward to,” he ends.