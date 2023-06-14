Adipurush sets box office expectations soaring: US premiere predicted to earn $1 million

In a surprising turn of events, the highly anticipated film Adipurush is set to premiere in the United States a day before its release in India. This unexpected move by non-Telugu distributors has left many astonished. Typically, such decisions are made when a movie's run is coming to an end, but in this case, the distributors have taken the bold step to enable AMC Stubs A-List, which offers up to three movies for subscribers, for a big Telugu star film right after its premieres. Surprising move as Adipurush premieres in the US before India. Non-Telugu distributors enable free bookings for AMC Stubs A-List members.

The decision to allow A-List pass holders to book Adipurush tickets for free is a rarity in the industry. Telugu distributors usually reserve such offers for the later stages of a movie's run when they face the burden of upfront costs and interest for big star movies. However, AA Films, the distributor of Adipurush in North America, in association with Viva Entertainments, has made this unconventional move.

The film, directed by Om Raut and based on the epic Ramayana, features a stellar cast including Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, and Devdutt Nage in lead roles. With the worldwide release date set for June 16, the buzz around Adipurush has been immense, and the pre-sales are reflecting this excitement.

According to reports, the film has already generated impressive numbers in advance ticket sales in various overseas markets. In the US alone, Adipurush has sold tickets worth $490,000 (approximately ₹4.10 crore) by Wednesday morning. The Australian pre-sales have reached Aus $150,000 (around ₹83 lakh), while the UK numbers stand at £55,000 ( ₹50 lakh). Even in Canada, the film has garnered ticket sales worth $30,000 ( ₹25 lakh). Additionally, it has shown promising results in Europe and South-East Asia, with combined sales of over ₹40 lakh in these territories.

The overseas advance booking sales for Adipurush have already crossed the ₹6 crore mark, with two full days remaining before the release. Experts predict that the numbers will easily surpass ₹10 crore and may even go higher if the buzz continues to grow. The US premiere alone is expected to contribute significantly to the film's box office success, with an estimated earning of over $1 million ( ₹8 crore).

As fans eagerly await the release of Adipurush, this unprecedented decision by the distributors has added an extra layer of excitement and intrigue. Will this bold move pay off? Only time will tell.

