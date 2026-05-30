‘Bengal politics has hit a new low’: Saayoni Ghosh slams ‘shocking assault’ on Abhishek Banerjee, calls it pre-planned

Actor and Trinamool Congress MP Saayoni Ghosh on Saturday condemned the attack and penned a note on X. She said, “The cowardly attack on AITC National General Secretary and Member of Parliament Shri Abhishek Banerjee is a shocking assault on democratic values and political dissent. A PRE-PLANNED attacked by those who stole peoples true verdict. Bengal politics has hit a new low!”

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee was roughed up on Saturday allegedly by locals when he visited Sonarpur to meet families of post-poll violence victims, police said. Stones, shoes and eggs were hurled at the MP by unidentified people, who even attempted to rain blows and kicks on him while shouting "thief, thief".

She shared the caption after reposting the response of former West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee on X. "They wanted to kill me... The whole incident has been captured on camera. We will definitely let the high court know about this. We will also let the governor know about this... I will definitely move to court," Abhishek Banerjee, MP, told media persons.

More details According to the Trinamool Congress, the incident took place when Banerjee visited Sonarpur to meet families affected by alleged post-poll violence. Stones, shoes and eggs were hurled at the MP by unidentified people who even attempted to rain blows and kicks on him.

Meanwhile, BJP West Bengal president Samik Bhattacharya said the incident could be the outcome of the anger of locals who were ‘tortured’ over the years. "The BJP is not involved in such activities. What has happened is not expected in a democracy," Bhattacharya told reporters. "I will not be able to say why police were not there; it is a matter of the administration. I am from the party. What the TMC has done to our party workers all these years cannot be described. We still remember what they did to Rupa Ganguly, to our leaders in South 24 Parganas district. Today, because we are restrained, that is why the TMC is still there," he added.

A few days ago, Saayoni had commented on the viral property controversy that dragged both her and Abhishek Banerjee into a political storm over alleged links to a Kolkata flat. She said civic officials visiting the premises at 19B 7 Tanks Lane, Kolkata 30 found that the apartment was actually owned by a different couple — Abhishek Bandhopadhaya, a private sector employee, and his wife Sayani Ghosh, a school teacher. The TMC MP said the similarity in names had fuelled speculation and triggered what she described as a politically motivated smear campaign against her and Banerjee. “Satyamev Jayate!” Ghosh wrote while sharing details of the inspection.