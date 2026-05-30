Abhishek Banerjee assaulted allegedly by BJP workers: Eggs, stones, shoes hurled at TMC general secretary

Trinamool Congress (TMC) National general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday afternoon was allegedly manhandled by dozens of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers, including women, at Sonarpur in South 24 Parganas. TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee shows his broken glasses to media after being roughed up by unidentified people during his visit to Sonarpur to meet the post-poll violence victims' families, in Sonarpur on Saturday. (ANI Video Grab)

Men allegedly pushed the TMC MP and hitting him even as security personnel tried to shield him. Women allegedly hurled eggs and sandals and threatened him.

Shouts of “chor chor" (thief, thief) were heard as Banerjee walked down the road wearing a helmet, with his shirt torn. People allegedly hurled abuses at him and the former chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

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“These are all hooligans backed by the BJP,” Banerjee said.

Banerjee had gone to Sonarpur to meet the family members of a TMC worker Sanju Karmakar, who was allegedly killed in post-poll clashes.

“They want to kill me. Let them kill me. Let my dead body be recovered from here. But I won’t quit and abandon Karmakar’s parents. Ask the police to send in reinforcements...I would draw Calcutta high court and the governor's attention on the absence of police personnel. I would move the high court,” he said.