Fresh trouble for TMC's Abhishek Banerjee, summoned by CID in forged signature probe

TMC's Abhishek Banerjee has been summoned by the CID on June 1 for questioning in connection with the probe into allegations that signatures of some party MLAs were forged in the letter nominating Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay as the assembly's leader of the opposition. AITC chairperson Mamata Banerjee along with AITC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee during a press conference. (Hindustan Times)

Abhishek is the general secretary of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and party supremo Mamata Banerjee's nephew. The CID summon is a fresh trouble for him as he is already under scanner over alleged illegal construction case.

‘I am not a traitor’ “Let them do whatever they want. They can do whatever they want,” Abhishek said on Saturday.

"Understand it this way, earlier it was just ED, CBI and now it is Bengal Police and Kolkata Police too, along with KMC (Kolkata Municipal Corporation). There were 2-3 investigation agencies earlier and now it is 5. They think they will send 5-6 agencies after me and blackmail me into cowering down. I am not a peson like that. Even if you slit my throat or do anything you want, you will have to think 10 times and take 7 births to make me cower down. I am not a traitor."