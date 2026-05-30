‘Seen goat sacrifice?’ Boy asked, killed ‘after saying no’: Ghaziabad tense over shocking murder

The teen boy was allegedly stabbed to death by another boy during an argument in Khoda’s Lokpriya Vihar on Thursday, police said on Friday, adding that the attack took place on Thursday. A CCTV footage purportedly showing the moments of the alleged incident also surfaced on Saturday.

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister KP Maurya on Saturday assured strict action over the alleged murder of a 17-year-old boy in Ghaziabad amid Eid celebrations earlier this week and said that legal action will be taken to hang the killers.

The incident led to protests from the people of the other community in the area on Friday. Officials said the 17-year-old was with two friends at the time of the incident.

It appears the suspect called the boy over to him, and a verbal argument followed. Soon, the suspect pulled out a knife, stabbed the boy, and fled with his friends., the ACP said, adding that the injured boy’s friends called his family, and together they rushed him to a hospital in Noida , where he succumbed on Friday.

Assistant commissioner of police (Indirapuram) Abhishek Srivastava told HT that the incident occurred around 3.30pm on Thursday when the suspect and the 17-year-old were with their friends.

"Whoever the murderer is, he will not be spared. He will be found. Legal action will be taken to hang the killers. The government is serious about law and order. Strict action will be taken against those who committed this crime... The perpetrators have done this in the hatred they carry...," deputy chief minister KP Maurya said on Saturday, speaking to ANI news agency.

Shocking claims by family Meanwhile, the victim's mother alleged that her son was lured before being attacked. "On Eid, a boy tricked my child into calling him. He was asked if he had ever seen a goat being slaughtered, to which he replied no. Then my child was stabbed... I want justice...," the deceased mother told ANI on Friday.

Speaking emotionally about the incident and alleging police inaction, the deceased's mother said, “I was not at home; I was on duty. Someone called me and told me that my son had been stabbed. When I came, I saw my son's face. After that, I did not get to see his face again for half a day. I want justice."

The police are not doing anything, they are sleeping, she alleged. "If the police had acted in time, wouldn't they have been able to catch the person who stabbed my son at 1 o'clock? Wouldn't they have been able to catch him?" she said.

Recounting what she saw after reaching the hospital, the deceased's maternal aunt alleged that she saw the accused at the hospital. "On the day of Bakra Eid, my child was called from home by deceit. Then he was asked how a goat is slaughtered… Our children have never seen bloodshed. What would they say? They would say they had never seen it. Then he was stabbed in the stomach, and his life ended there," she claimed.

FIR filed Police said the suspect and his friends are currently absconding, adding that the suspect is around 17 to 18 years old. They said his age will be confirmed once he is apprehended.

We will take appropriate action if others’ involvement is established during the investigation. We have formed several teams to trace the suspect,” the ACP added.

Police said that based on the complaint filed by the victim’s elder brother, an FIR under sections 109(1) (attempt to murder) and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) was registered against the suspect at Khoda police station late Thursday evening.

“My brother died during treatment at the hospital on Friday morning. He recently cleared his class 10 examinations. He had no enmity with the suspect. We have filed a police complaint and an FIR has been registered. We demand strict action against the suspect,” the brother told HT.

One of the victim’s friends, who witnessed the incident, said: “We were walking down the street on the occasion of Eid. There, the suspect, who was with 4-5 friends, called our friend (the victim) over and said a few words. Soon he pulled out a knife and stabbed my friend in the abdomen. Before we could react, they all fled,” the friend said at the hospital.