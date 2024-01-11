close_game
Food Network star Darnell Ferguson arretsed on strangulation, burglary charges in Kentucky

Food Network star Darnell Ferguson arretsed on strangulation, burglary charges in Kentucky

BySumanti Sen
Jan 11, 2024 01:51 PM IST

Darnell Ferguson is reportedly also facing misdemeanour charges of assault, menacing, criminal mischief and theft-receipt of a stolen credit or debit card

Food Network star Darnell Ferguson has been arrested on several charges, including strangulation, burglary and terroristic threatening in Kentucky, as per reports. The 36-year-old was booked into the Louisville Metropolitan Department of Corrections on Tuesday, January 9, according to online booking records. 

Food Network star Darnell Ferguson has been arrested on several charges (Food Network)
Food Network star Darnell Ferguson has been arrested on several charges (Food Network)

Ferguson is reportedly also facing misdemeanour charges of assault, menacing, criminal mischief and theft-receipt of a stolen credit or debit card, according to WHAS 11. It is unclear what led to his arrest, but court records stated that he had a protection order filed against him on January 2 by someone whose identity has not been revealed. 

The Food Network website says of Ferguson, “Darnell Ferguson is a celebrity chef, restaurateur and entrepreneur. He is the host of Superchef Grudge Match and has competed on three seasons of the Tournament of Champions hosted by Guy Fieri. He is also a frequent judge on Chopped and Guy’s Grocery Games, and has recently appeared on OWN’s The Big Holiday Food Fight and Food Fantasies.”

It adds, “When he’s not in the spotlight, Darnell is spending his time giving back to his Louisville community with his non-profit SuperChef’s CAPE, as well as through organizations like Blessings in a Backpack and more. He has also spent much of his time speaking with high school and college students about overcoming adversity, work ethic and how to treat others.”

The story will be updated when we have more information on the circumstances around the arrest.

Live Score
