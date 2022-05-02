Internet sensation Kili Paul attacked with knife, beaten with sticks by 5 men: ‘This is so scary’

Tanzanian internet sensation, Kili Paul was attacked with knife and beaten with sticks by unknown individuals on Sunday. Kili rose to fame along with his sister Neema, as the duo is famous for lip-syncing to Indian songs. Kili shared the news of the attack on his Instagram Stories. Also Read: EXCLUSIVE chat with Kili Paul and Neema, the viral duo from Tanzania: Be ready India, we are coming

He shared the details of the attack on his Instagram Story. He said he was attacked by five people and received five stitches after the assault. The Instagram story read, “I was attacked by 5 people in the movement of defending myself my right-hand toe was injured by a knife and I got 5 stitches and I was beaten by sticks and clubs but thank god I defend myself after beating two people they run away but I was already injured pray for me (sic). This is scary.”

Kili Paul's Instagram Story about the attack.

Kili, a popular TikTok star with over 3.5 million followers, saw his Instagram following jump from 95k to 135k after he shared Shershaah's song Raatan Lambiyaan video last year, which was reposted by actor Kiara Advani, as well as singer Jubin Nautiyal (who sang the original) and composer Tanishk Bagchi.

Last year, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Kili revealed that he grew up watching a lot of Hindi films. “I’ve never been to India, but in my imagination, I’ve been there for a long time. I was there when Mumbai used to be Bombay. I was there when Sanjay Dutt and Akshay Kumar were trending and doing a lot of mind-blowing films. They always bring me back old memories,” he said, adding Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan and Tiger Shroff are his favourite Indian actors because he loves “watching action films."

He added, “Indians are amazing in how they’ve supported us. They don’t fake or pass any judgements or care where you are from; they just show love. Now that I’ve seen where my audience are, where real people and real love are, I’ll bring the best of myself for them. I’ll invest more in India. I’ll try to catch up dance trends, lip-sync songs, (do) comedy. Be ready India, we’re coming. Big things are on the way.”

