Kannada actor Mayur Patel booked for drunk driving in Bengaluru, damaging multiple cars

Actor Mayur Patel, who has appeared in Kannada-language films and was a participant in Bigg Boss Kannada Season 2, has landed in trouble after a drunk-driving incident. As per the latest update from news agency ANI, the actor caused a series of road accidents while driving under the influence of alcohol near Domlur in Bengaluru, on Wednesday (January 28). Mayur Patel has been booked after his car lost control and rammed into three to four vehicles, causing a series of accidents.

Mayur Patel's car lost control According to the latest update from DCP East Traffic, the incident occurred near the Command Hospital in Domlur. The Toyota Fortuner car, which was allegedly driven by the actor at high speed, lost control and rammed into three to four vehicles parked along the road. The cars were damaged.

The vehicles belonged to individuals identified as Srinivas and Abhishek, along with a government vehicle. The police control room was immediately alerted by the local residents, prompting the Hoysala police (patrol police) team to rush to the spot. Meanwhile, Mayur was taken into custody and subjected to a medical examination, which confirmed that he had consumed alcohol at the time of driving.

FIR lodged against the actor An FIR was registered at the Halasuru Traffic Police Station based on the complaint filed by Srinivas. The report further stated that during the investigation, it was revealed that the vehicle driven by Mayur Patel lacked valid insurance. Further investigation is underway on the case. The case has been registered by the Halasuru Traffic Police.

Mayur made his lead debut in the film Mani (2003). Some of his notable films include Love Story, Gunna, Slum Muniya, Rajeeva and Pepe. He became a household name after his stint in the second season of Bigg Boss Kannada.