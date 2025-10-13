Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection day 12: Rishab Shetty film sees a drop, comes close to 450 crore mark

Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection day 12: Rishab Shetty’s mythological action film has created waves among audiences and industry insiders since its release on October 2. The film witnessed a spike in collections over the second weekend but now appears to be slowing down. It is yet to cross the ₹450 crore mark in India. Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection day 12: Rishab Shetty plays a warrior in the film he also directed.

Kantara Chapter 1 box office performance

According to Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 had a successful second weekend. The film collected ₹39 crore on its second Saturday and ₹39.75 crore on its second Sunday, earning a total of ₹78.75 crore over the weekend. However, on the second Monday, the film witnessed a sharp decline, collecting only ₹10.39 crore at the box office. Its total domestic collection now stands at ₹448.79 crore.

While the film has managed to surpass several major blockbusters including Rajinikanth’s Jailer ( ₹348.55 crore), Baahubali: The Beginning ( ₹420 crore), Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire ( ₹406 crore) and Saiyaara ( ₹329 crore), Kantara Chapter 1 is yet to outshine the lifetime earnings of Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava ( ₹601.54 crore), which currently stands as the highest-grossing film of 2025.

About Kantara Chapter 1

Written and directed by Rishab Shetty, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda under the banner of Hombale Films, the film stars Rishab Shetty alongside Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, and Gulshan Devaiah in pivotal roles.

Set in pre-colonial coastal Karnataka, the film serves as a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara and explores the ancient origins of the Buta Kola ritual and the events leading up to the story depicted in the first film. Upon release, the film received widespread acclaim from both critics and audiences, with particular praise for Rishab’s performance and his visionary direction.

Several renowned filmmakers and actors including Ram Gopal Varma, Anupam Kher, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Mahesh Babu, and Yash took to social media to hail Rishab’s work, calling Kantara Chapter 1 a “masterpiece.”

Talking about its worldwide performance, in just 12 days, the film has crossed the ₹600 crore mark globally.