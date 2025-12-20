Mohanlal gets teary-eyed as he pays final tribute to Sreenivasan, Mammootty comforts him

Sreenivasan, the veteran Malayalam star who worked as an actor, screenwriter and director, died on Saturday (December 20). He was 69. Tributes poured in for the beloved cinema icon, as several stars and fans took to social media to mourn the loss. Mohanlal and Mammootty, who have worked with Sreenivasan in many films, were present as his body was brought to his house in Kerala. Mohanlal was seen getting teary-eyed as Mammootty sat beside him and comforted him. Mammootty and Mohanlal were present with Sreenivasan's family to offer condolences.

Mohanlal gets emotional

In a video that has surfaced on X, Mohanlal was seen getting emotional as he sat and watched the outpour of tributes for Sreenivasan at his residence. Mammootty, who was seated right beside him, comforted Mohanlal.

Mohanlal and Sreenivasan acted together in as many as 20 films. Some of their most beloved collaborations include Chandralekha (1997), Kilichundan Maambazham (2003) and Nadodikkattu (1987).

Mohanlal's tribute

Taking to his Facebook account, Mohanlal penned a long note in memory of Sreenivasan. He said in Malayalam, “Sreeni returned without saying goodbye. I don't know how to describe the bond with Sreeni in words. Our love relationship was far above the definition of those who worked together in movies. Every Malayali's intimate relationship with Sreeni was like that. Malayali saw his own face in the characters created by Sreeni. Saw my own pains, joys and shortcomings through him on the screen. Who else can express the dreams and nightmares of the middle class like Sreeni."

He added, "The characters that we played together remain timeless, only because of the magic in Sreeni's writing. Dasan and Vijayan became the own people of any Malayali because of Sreeni's blessed writing skill. His creations were a reflection of the society. The beloved who captured the pain in laughter. On screen and in life, we traveled laughing, having fun, quarreling and getting along like Dasan and Vijayan.. May the soul of dear Sreeni rest in peace...”

According to hospital authorities, Sreenivasan passed away at around 8.30 AM on December 20. His body was shifted from the hospital to his residence. The body will be kept at Ernakulam Town Hall for public homage.