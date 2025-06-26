Riteish Deshmukh’s 5 must-watch films on OTT if you liked him in Raid 2

Raid 2, starring Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh, is a thriller drama that has done exceptionally well at the box office. Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, the second installment of the franchise continues the story of IRS officer Amay Patnaik (Ajay Devgn), as he takes on a powerful and corrupt politician, Dada Bhai (Riteish Deshmukh), in a battle against black money and corruption. In the film, Riteish’s performance was praised more than Ajay and others. Riteish Deshmukh in Raid 2, which is now streaming on Netflix

5 Riteish Deshmukh films on OTT

Masti is a comedy drama that revolves around three friends, Amar (played by Ritesh Deshmukh), Meet, and Prem. After marriage, their carefree single life is disrupted and they face marital problems and are bored which lead them to seek excitement outside of marriage. This quest for thrills eventually leads to hilarious and chaotic situations. The film is directed by Indra Kumar and also casts Vivek Oberoi as Meet, Aftab Shivdasani as Prem, Amrita Rao as Meet’s wife, and others.

Riteish Deshmukh’s Dhamaal is one of the most popular comedy movies. The story is about four unemployed friends discovering a hidden treasure following a chaotic hunt. They encounter a determined police inspector and various comical events along the way. The cast features Riteish, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey, Ashish Chaudhary, and others. The movie is directed by Indra Kumar.

Double Dhamaal is a sequel to Dhamaal which revolves around four friends who try various schemes to get rich but get entangled in a con involving a corrupt police officer and a hidden treasure. Directed by Indra Kumar, the film stars Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Javed Jaffrey, and Ashish Chaudhary. Double Dhamaal was released in 2011.

The horror comedy shows Indira (played by Sonakshi Sinha) and Sunny (Saqib Saleem) in a problematic marriage with a curse associated with a ghost named Kakuda. This curse involves a dwarf ghost who punishes those who close doors on him, specifically by causing swelling on the back of a family member and allowing them to live only for 13 days. Riteish Deshmukh plays Victor, the ghost hunter in the film, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar.

Banjo tells the story of Taraat, a struggling street musician in Mumbai, played by Riteish Deshmukh, who gets an opportunity to showcase his music on a global stage with the help of an American musician, Christina, portrayed by Nargis Fakhri. The film, directed by Ravi Jadhav, explores themes of passion for music, social issues in Mumbai's slums, and clashes between different cultures and backgrounds.