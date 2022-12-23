Yash asks people of Karnataka to not disrespect Bollywood after success of south films: 'We have faced same problem'

Actor Yash, who’s had a terrific year with the mega success of his film KGF: Chapter 2 has said that he doesn’t want people to disrespect Bollywood just because South films did very well this year in the north. Citing the example of the success of films such as KGF 2 and Kantara, which have done very well in the north, he said it is simply a phase and there is no reason to ill-treat the Hindi film industry. (Also Read | Twitter hails KGF star Yash as he patiently poses with hundreds of fans for pics at event)

Yash looked back at the year for south cinema and how they fared better than Bollywood. He said that the debate between north versus south films should end. Yash further added that it’s not good to corner anyone.

In an interview with Film Companion, Yash said, “I don’t want the people of Karnataka to put any other industry down, because we have faced the same problem when everyone treated us the same way. We have worked hard to get that respect. After that, we cannot start disrespecting anyone. We should respect everybody. Respect Bollywood. Forget this north and south.”

“It’s not a good development when people start ridiculing Bollywood saying, ‘They are nothing’. It’s just a phase. They have taught us so many things,” he added.

KGF: Chapter 2 was a mega success at the box office. It grossed over ₹1000 crore at the global box office. It released in over 10,000 screens worldwide. It was the biggest release ever for a Kannada film which was dubbed and released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. The second part of the franchise was released amid very high expectations.

Speaking at the trailer launch event of KGF: Chapter 2, Yash had said that Prashanth Neel deserves all the credit for the success of the first part. "I am very attached to my industry. I should receive the least credit for my film. Honestly, I am happy we have done something with chapter 1. KGF happened because of Prasanth Neel. A lot of people give me credit, but it is bullshit. It is Prasanth Neel's film. He deserves all the credit. He can even make first-timers act as thorough professionals. And he loves his heroes and actors," Yash had said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON