Pharma on OTT: Where to watch Nivin Pauly's Malayalam debut series soon

Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly is all set to make his Malayalam web series debut with Pharma. Directed by filmmaker PR Arun, Pharma will start streaming on JioHotstar via OTTplay Premium soon. The platform recently dropped the first-look poster, but has yet to announce an official release date. Nivin Pauly's Pharma series

Nivin Pauly's Pharma on OTT

Nivin Pauly will be seen in the role of a salesman in the upcoming Malayalam series, the first-look poster of Pharma hints. Through the tale of the middle-class youth as a medical representative, the series will delve into the pharmaceutical industry in the country, exposing its dark side. Though a release date is yet to be revealed, OTTplay has reported that Pharma is likely to drop on streaming in September 2025. The Malayalam series will also be available in Hindi and other south Indian languages, including Tamil and Telugu.

Bollywood actor Rajit Kapur too joins Nivin in this Malayalam web series, along with actors Narain, Shruti Ramachandran, Veena Nandakumar, and Muthumani. Actor Binu Pappu, who was seen in a key role in superstar Mohanlal’s recent hit film Thudarum, is also part of the supporting cast.

Pharma had earlier made headlines in 2024 when the first episode premiered at the International Film Festival of India. Nivin Pauly is best known for his role in Malayalam film Premam, which also marked the debut of popular south actress Sai Pallavi.

Where to watch other Malayalam web series

As you wait for Pharma’s release, you can check out other interesting web series such as the investigative thriller Kerala Crime Files Seasons 1 and 2, helmed by another filmmaker Ahammed Khabeer. KCF Season 2, which dropped in June, has cops on the hunt for one of their own after CPO Ambili Raju goes missing. Seasoned Malayalam actors such as Lal and Aju Varghese return for the series, which is led by actor Arjun Radhakrishnan. The series is available to watch on JioHotstar via OTTplay Premium, along with the rom-com series Love Under Construction, and Masterpeace.