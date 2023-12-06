Sunny Deol clarifies he wasn't roaming 'drunk' on Mumbai streets after video goes viral

Sunny Deol has shared a new video from the sets of his next film to clarify that he was not roaming drunk on the streets of Mumbai. Recently, a video of him looking visibly drunk had gone viral. He said that he was sharing the video to put an end to the rumour. Also read: Koffee with Karan: Sunny Deol couldn't resurrect Bobby Deol's career; Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan did Sunny Deol in a still from a BTS video.

Sunny Deol's new video

Sharing the video on X (formerly Twitter), Sunny wrote, “Afwaahon ka ‘Safar’ bas yahin tak (the journey of rumours ends here) #Shooting #BTS,” along with folded hands emojis. The film he was shooting for is also called Safar.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The video shows Sunny in a white shirt and blue denims, walking on a street in a bewildered state. A taxi passes by as he looks here and there while walking ahead. He is seen surrounded by several crew members including spot boys and camerapersons and one of them can even be seen giving another a cue, saying “gaadi bhejo (send the taxi now).”

Reactions to Sunny Deol's tweet

Sunny's fans looked relieved after watching the video. A fan reacted, “Paji you proved the haters wrong.” Another said, “All the best for this project.” A person also tweeted, “Nice promotional strategy!” An X user joked, “Sir ji muje dhund rahe hai, aaya 5 minutes (Sir is looking for me, I am coming in 5 minutes).”

A person also tweeted, “The way it was first presented. I'm a die hard fan of yours sir & I know you're not a drinker. Even if you do, you wouldn't be doing such acts. All the best for your upcoming projects sir. Looking forward to them.” Another wrote, “Yes sir, I also saw a video in the morning...people were laughing...saying anything...in today's time people should just get a chance...then see how many good people defame other people. ..Public thinking, human being falling so much at this time. Very sad.”

Sunny Deol is basking in the success of his biggest blockbuster Gadar 2. The film released in theatres on August 11 and ran for more than a month. It went on to collect a massive ₹525 crore at the domestic box office, clearly becoming Sunny's biggest commercial entertainer till date. He has signed multiple projects after the film hit the jackpot and is among the highest grossing films this year.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃Click to follow our WhatsApp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.