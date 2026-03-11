Ajith Kumar back in Chennai after being stuck in UAE due to Iran-US-Israel conflict

Ajith Kumar was spotted at the arrival gate of Chennai International Airport. In the video from the airport, the actor is seen arriving and unloading his luggage from the trolley before handing it over to his team to place in the car. He was also seen supervising his team as the bags were arranged properly. Soon after, Ajith got into the vehicle and quietly exited the airport. He chose not to pose for photographers or interact with the fans gathered at the airport.

A video of Ajith Kumar returning to Chennai has surfaced on his fan page on X (formerly Twitter). His return comes days after several travellers, including members of the film fraternity, were left stranded across Gulf cities following sudden airspace restrictions.

Tamil cinema icon and professional racer Ajith Kumar has finally returned home after being stuck overseas due to major travel disruptions in the UAE following the sudden escalation of the Israel -US-Iran conflict. Ajith was spotted arriving in Chennai on March 10, much to the relief of his fans.

In another video, the actor is seen stepping off the escalator at the airport before making his way out of the terminal. Ajith Kumar was seen dressed in a white T-shirt layered with a matching white jacket, paired with black pants.

Ajith Kumar stranded in Dubai Earlier this month, it was reported that Ajith Kumar was stranded in Dubai due to the travel disruption in the UAE following the sudden escalation of the Israel-US-Iran conflict. The actor was in Abu Dhabi for rigorous training ahead of his next racing event. It was said that he was unable to fly back to Chennai as flights out of Dubai were suspended due to regional tensions. At that time, his manager confirmed that he is safe and in good health.

In February, the US and Israel launched a joint missile strike on Iran, killing their Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In retaliatory strikes, Iran targeted American bases across the Middle East, as well as military targets in Israel. This led to airspace closure across the Gulf and the evacuation of all foreign tourists.

Since the US and Israel unleashed strikes on Iran on February 28, war has spread across the region and casualties have been reported in countries across the Middle East. The conflict has impacted Gulf countries like the UAE, Qatar, and Jordan. Thirteen people, seven of them civilians, have been killed in countries around the Gulf since the war began, including an 11-year-old girl in Kuwait.