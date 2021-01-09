IND USA
Vikram in Cobra teaser.
tamil cinema

Cobra teaser: Vikram plays a math genius on a killing spree?

The makers of Vikram and Irfan Pathan starrer Cobra released the film's teaser. From the look of it, Vikram plays a math wizard, capable of solving tricky crime. There is a hint that he too could be a killer.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi | Edited by Nivedita Mishra, Chennai
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 12:46 PM IST


The teaser of Vikram’s upcoming Tamil thriller Cobra was unveiled on Saturday. Going by the visuals, the film features Vikram in the role of a mathematical genius who can solve crime. But it also hints that Vikram could be a killer.

Cobra, which has been directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu, features Vikram donning multiple getups. The teaser gives us a glimpse of his different avatars in the movie.


When the first look poster of Cobra was released a few months ago, it had said: “Every problem has a mathematical solution.”

The film marks the third time union of Vikram and AR Rahman after Raavanan and I. The project also stars Srinidhi Shetty of KGF fame. Former Indian pacer Irfan Pathan plays the antagonist and this project marks his acting debut.

Produced by 7 Screen Studio in association with Viacom 18 Studios, the project went on the floors in August 2019 and the makers are hopeful to release it next year.

“This film will be a pan-Indian project catering to the Tamil, Hindi and Telugu audience. It will be produced on a massive scale in association with Viacom 18 Motion Pictures. The cast and technicians will have big names of all industries collaborating for this film,” a statement from the makers had said.

Also read: When Ranbir Kapoor requested Hollywood star Natalie Portman for a picture, but she asked him to ‘get lost’

Ajay had told Times of India that Vikram’s role will be a challenging one. “Of course, he has always taken up challenging roles, but I think this one will be better than all of those.”

Vikram also has a project with filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj next. This film will see the actor share screen space with his son, Dhruv, who made his acting debut last year with Adithya Varma, Tamil remake of Arjun Reddy.

