Makers of Cobra release new stills, Vikram rocks the long hair avatar

Updated: Jun 29, 2020 16:04 IST

The makers of upcoming Tamil thriller Cobra have unveiled new stills from the film staring Vikram and Srinidhi Shetty. Vikram is seen sporting a new look in the film.

In the pictures, Vikram is seen sporting long hair. It’s the same look he will also retain for Mani Ratnam’s upcoming film, Ponniyin Selvan.

The project, which marks the third time union of Vikram and Rahman after Raavanan and I, was officially announced in May. Former Indian pacer Irrfan Pathan plays the antagonist and this project marks his acting debut.

Vikram and Srinidhi Shetty in a still from Cobra.

Vikram sports a new look in Cobra.

The first single from Cobra will be released on Monday.

Produced by 7 Screen Studio in association with Viacom 18 Studios, the project went on the floors in August 2019 and the makers are hopeful to release it this year.

“This film will be a Pan-Indian project catering to the Tamil, Hindi and Telugu audience. It will be produced on a massive scale in association with Viacom 18 Motion Pictures. The cast and technicians will have big names of all industries collaborating for this film,” read a statement from the makers.

The project marks the maiden collaboration of Vikram and Ajay Gnanamuthu, who is best known for helming Demonte Colony and last year’s Imaikka Nodigal starring Nayanthara.

Talking about the project, Ajay had told Times of India: “The only thing I can divulge right now is that Vikram’s role will be a challenging one. Of course, he has always taken up challenging roles, but I think this one will be better than all of those.”

Vikram had wrapped up shooting for Cobra in January 2020. In February, he joined the sets of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan.

Vikram also has a project with filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj next. This film will see the actor share screen space with his son, Dhruv, who made his acting debut last year with Adithya Varma, Tamil remake of Arjun Reddy.

