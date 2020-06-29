e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 29, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Makers of Cobra release new stills, Vikram rocks the long hair avatar

Makers of Cobra release new stills, Vikram rocks the long hair avatar

Vikram will be seen sporting longer hair in his upcoming film Cobra. He will be seen alongside Srinidhi Shetty in the film.

bollywood Updated: Jun 29, 2020 16:04 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Vikram and Srinidhi Shetty in a still from Cobra.
Vikram and Srinidhi Shetty in a still from Cobra.
         

The makers of upcoming Tamil thriller Cobra have unveiled new stills from the film staring Vikram and Srinidhi Shetty. Vikram is seen sporting a new look in the film.

In the pictures, Vikram is seen sporting long hair. It’s the same look he will also retain for Mani Ratnam’s upcoming film, Ponniyin Selvan.

The project, which marks the third time union of Vikram and Rahman after Raavanan and I, was officially announced in May. Former Indian pacer Irrfan Pathan plays the antagonist and this project marks his acting debut.

Vikram and Srinidhi Shetty in a still from Cobra.
Vikram and Srinidhi Shetty in a still from Cobra.
Vikram sports a new look in Cobra.
Vikram sports a new look in Cobra.

The first single from Cobra will be released on Monday.

Produced by 7 Screen Studio in association with Viacom 18 Studios, the project went on the floors in August 2019 and the makers are hopeful to release it this year.

“This film will be a Pan-Indian project catering to the Tamil, Hindi and Telugu audience. It will be produced on a massive scale in association with Viacom 18 Motion Pictures. The cast and technicians will have big names of all industries collaborating for this film,” read a statement from the makers.

The project marks the maiden collaboration of Vikram and Ajay Gnanamuthu, who is best known for helming Demonte Colony and last year’s Imaikka Nodigal starring Nayanthara.

Talking about the project, Ajay had told Times of India: “The only thing I can divulge right now is that Vikram’s role will be a challenging one. Of course, he has always taken up challenging roles, but I think this one will be better than all of those.”

Vikram had wrapped up shooting for Cobra in January 2020. In February, he joined the sets of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan.

Vikram also has a project with filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj next. This film will see the actor share screen space with his son, Dhruv, who made his acting debut last year with Adithya Varma, Tamil remake of Arjun Reddy.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Maharashtra extends lockdown till July 31 amid spike in Covid-19 cases
Maharashtra extends lockdown till July 31 amid spike in Covid-19 cases
France speeds up Rafale fighter jet deliveries on IAF’s ‘special request’
France speeds up Rafale fighter jet deliveries on IAF’s ‘special request’
Sajid Mir, LeT’s project manager for Mumbai attacks, plotted terror in 3 continents
Sajid Mir, LeT’s project manager for Mumbai attacks, plotted terror in 3 continents
Many Indians, families of diplomats not allowed on special flight to China
Many Indians, families of diplomats not allowed on special flight to China
Delhi to get plasma bank to help Covid-19 patients: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi to get plasma bank to help Covid-19 patients: CM Arvind Kejriwal
CJI SA Bobde tries out a Harley Davidson, photos go viral
CJI SA Bobde tries out a Harley Davidson, photos go viral
Refusal by wife to wear sakha and sindoor signifies refusal to accept marriage: Gauhati HC
Refusal by wife to wear sakha and sindoor signifies refusal to accept marriage: Gauhati HC
Watch: Sikh community in US hosts drive-thru food distribution for needy
Watch: Sikh community in US hosts drive-thru food distribution for needy
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaShekhar SumanSushant Singh RajputKerala SSLC Result 2020PM Modi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In