Rajinikanth reaches Lucknow, to watch Jailer with CM Yogi Adityanath. Watch

Superstar Rajinikanth on Friday reached Uttar Pradesh. Upon reaching the capital city Lucknow, the senior actor briefly interacted with the media and shared his plans to watch his film Jailer with the UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the city. He also commented on the success of his film. Also read: Jailer box office collection day 8: Rajinikanth film remains strong in second week, aims for ₹250 crore Rajinikanth reveals his plans in Lucknow.

Rajinikanth to meet CM Yogi Adityanath

When asked about his upcoming meet-up with the CM, Rajinikanth told news agency ANI, “Yes, I am going to watch my film (Jailer) with him.” He also reacted to the massive response to Jailer and commented, “Sab bhagwan ki dua hai (It's a blessing from God),” before getting into his vehicle. Rajinikanth, who is currently travelling across cities, will seemingly visit across some spiritual places in Lucknow.

Rajinikanth in Jharkhand

Previously, Rajinikanth was in Ranchi. On Friday, he visited the Chhinnamasta Temple of the state and offered payers. He was snapped arriving at the Birsa Munda Airport. Talking to the media about his visit, he had said, "It felt great. I went to Chhinnamasta temple. I was thinking to visit the temple for many years, and this time I went there, it felt great. This is the third time I came here and will come every year.”

He also spent an hour meditating at Yagoda ashram in Ranchi. This was followed by his meeting with Jharkhand Governor C P Radhakrishnan at the Raj Bhavan. Rajinikanth also visited Badrinath Dham to seek blessings after the release of his film.

Rajinikanth in Himalayas

Ahead of the Jailer releaser, the actor went for a spiritual trip to the Himalayas. He revealed that he used to visit the Himalayas often on several occasions. However, he was unable to visit the hills for the past four years due to various reasons, including the Covid pandemic.

He visited the Badrinath Temple in Uttarakhand recently and also meditated at a cave in Pandavkholi.

Jailer

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer stars Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vinayakan and comedian Yogi Babu with Mohanlal and Jackie Shroff in cameo appearances. In the film, Rajinikanth portrays the father of a police officer. Released on August 10, the film stands at an 8-day total of ₹235.65 crore currently, as per a report of Sacnilk.com.

