Rajinikanth visits Badrinath Temple to offer prayers after Jailer release, interacts with fans. Watch

Superstar Rajinikanth's Jailer marked a thunderous opening in theatres on Thursday with fans of the star treating the day with celebration. The star has now been spotted at the Badrinath Temple in Uttarakhand, as per a video shared by PTI on X. Rajinikanth was seen interacting with enthusiastic fans and walking inside the temple. (Also read: Jailer box office day 1 collection: Rajinikanth film records highest gross opening for Kollywood in India this year) Rajinikanth visited Badrinath temple after the release of his film Jailer.(PTI)

Rajinikanth visits Badrinath

In a short video shared by Press Trust of India on their X handle, Rajinikanth was seen arriving at the Badrinath Temple in Uttarakhand on Saturday. The clip started with the star waving at the camera with a bunch of fans. Rajinikanth was spotted in a light blue sweater and also wore gloves. As he ascended the steps to enter the temple, many fans extended their hands to touch him. He was also seen meeting a fan near the entry gate and smiling at him. Rajinikanth was surrounded by a number of security officers, as he made his way inside the temple.

Jailer release

To celebrate the release of Jailer on Thursday, multiple offices and schools in the southern states declared a holiday on August 10. A company even said in its notice that it declared a holiday on August 10 'to avoid piled up leave requests to the HR department'. The notice further said, “We also take the privilege of going the extra mile to support antipiracy by providing free tickets to employees...”

Tirupur Subramaniam, who is the film distributor and head of Tamil Nadu's Theatre Owners' Association, had told PTI earlier: "It is a Rajinikanth film. Of course, it will be ushered in with celebrations. We don't have fan shows any more like before, but that is not dampening the spirit of the fans. The movie is being shown in 900 screens across Tamil Nadu and all of them wear a festive look."

About Jailer

Jailer is directed by Nelson and stars Rajinikanth as jailer ‘Tiger’ Muthuvel Pandian who plans to stop a gang of goons trying to release their jailed leader. It marked Rajinikanth's return to the big screen after a two-year break. Jailer also marks his first collaboration with Nelson Dilipkumar. The film also stars Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vinayakan, Yogi Babu, Mohanlal and Jackie Shroff.

