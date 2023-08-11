Jailer box office day 1 collection: Rajinikanth film records highest gross opening for Kollywood in India this year

Jailer box office: The Rajinikanth film had a wonderful opening in theatres on Thursday as fans of the star celebrated the movie release with full enthusiasm. As per a report on Sacnilk.com, Jailer collected around ₹44.50 crore nett in India for all languages, with the gross collection crossing ₹50 crore. Also read: Jailer Twitter review: Rajinikanth's film gets a thunderous response, Hukum wins hearts Rajinikanth plays the titular role in Jailer.

Jailer opening day collection

The report states that Jailer collected ₹52 crore gross on Thursday as per early estimates. This includes ₹23 crore from Tamil Nadu, ₹11 crore from Karnataka, ₹5 crore from Kerala, ₹10 crore from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and ₹3 crore from the other states.

Records made by Jailer on day 1

The film is said to be have recorded the biggest opening of 2023 in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. On the other hand, it recorded the highest opening for any Tamil film in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Not only this, Jailer went on to record the highest opening day gross collection for a Tamil film in India this year.

More about Jailer

Directed by Nelson, Jailer stars Rajinikanth as jailer ‘Tiger’ Muthuvel Pandian who takes it upon himself from stopping a gang of goons who are planning to free their jailed leader. The film also stars Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vinayakan, Yogi Babu and has Mohanlal and Jackie Shroff in short but pivotal roles.

Tirupur Subramaniam, film distributor and head of Tamil Nadu's Theatre Owners' Association, had told PTI earlier: "It is a Rajinikanth film. Of course, it will be ushered in with celebrations. We don't have fan shows any more like before, but that is not dampening the spirit of the fans. The movie is being shown in 900 screens across Tamil Nadu and all of them wear a festive look."

Gautam Dutta, Co-CEO, PVR INOX Limited, said Jailer was attracting diversified audiences. "We have received unprecedented response to the opening day release of the multi-lingual and multi-starrer Jailer with over 2 lakh tickets booked in more than 2,000 shows running across more than 550 screens in PVR INOX theatres," he told PTI.

