Rajinikanth’s next titled Jailer, makers share first poster; fans ask ‘will it be filmed inside prison’

Actor Rajinikanth’s upcoming Tamil film, which marks his maiden collaboration with director Nelson Dilip Kumar, has been titled Jailer. The film’s makers made the announcement on Friday. The also unveiled the first poster, which features a blood-stained sickle. The project, which will also star Kannada actor Shivrajkumar in a key role, will go on the floors soon. Read more: Kamal Haasan meets Rajinikanth ahead of Vikram's release, director Lokesh Kanagaraj calls their friendship ‘inspiring’

Sun Pictures, who are bankrolling the project, shared the title with Jailer’s first poster. Following which, fans took to the comments section to ask if Jailer would also be a single location film, like Nelson’s last outing Beast, which was predominantly shot inside a mall. Fans wondered if Jailer would be ‘filmed completely inside a prison’. One Twitter user wrote, “Nelson is taking up another biggest task of handling a star in a single location/major portions to be shot in single location… Let #Jailer have a strong villain to fight.”

Rajinikanthwas last seen in the Tamil film Annaatthe. The movie, which was also produced by Sun Pictures, featured actors Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara, Khushbhu Sundar, Meena and Jagapathi Babu.

After the release of Annaatthe,Rajinikanth, in a post via voice-based social media platform Hoote, spoke about how Annaatthe was signed.The film is directed by Siva, who had collaborated withRajinikanthfor the first time. It was after seeing Siva’s film Viswasam thatRajinikanthsaid he wanted to work with the filmmaker.

“When Siva met me, he said it was easy to make a hit film with me. It left me stunned because nobody had said that to me before. He said that I should star in a story-based film and that it should be set in a village,” Rajinikanth said.

Rajinikanthsaid he asked Siva to come up with a village-based script in 15 days.“In 12 days, he came with the script. He told me he needs two and a half hours of my time and three bottles of water. At the end of the narration, I started crying, and I hugged him,”hesaid.

In Annaatthe,Rajinikanthplays a village head. The story is centered on his relationship with his younger sister, played by Keerthy. Even though the film was criticised for its melodramatic brother-sister relationship scenes, the film managed to do well at the box-office.

