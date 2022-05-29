Kamal Haasan meets Rajinikanth ahead of Vikram's release, director Lokesh Kanagaraj calls their friendship ‘inspiring’

Actor Kamal Haasan recently paid a visit to fellow thespian and friend Rajinikanth amid the ongoing promotions of his upcoming film Vikram. The pictures of the visit were shared by Vikram director Lokesh Kanagaraj, who accompanied Kamal on his visit. Fans reacted to the meeting between the two veteran actors, calling them friendship goals. Also read: Kamal Haasan 'begged' Dilip Kumar to work with him in Thevar Magan Hindi remake Virasat: 'He had decided not to act'

On Sunday afternoon, Lokesh took to Twitter to share two pictures showing Kamal Haasan and himself meeting Rajinikanth at his home. He captioned the post, “Thank you @ikamalhaasan Sir! @rajinikanth Sir! What a friendship! inspiring Love you Sir's.” The post was an immediate hit with the fans of the two actors. Many of them commented saying the picture was an example of ‘legendary friendship goals’. Others marvelled at how the two actors have maintained such good relations for so many years. “So many years of friendship and nothing changed,” read one comment.

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj shared this picture of him meeting Rajinkanth.

Many even said that younger actors should take a lesson from the two legends on how to be friendly despite professional rivalry. One fan referred to popular Tamil actors Vijay and Ajith and commented, “Why no friendship relations between #thalapathy & #Thala like this #Rajinikanth #KamalHaasan.” Another wrote, “This is how you put aside ego for friendship.” Many fans even hoped the two veterans would collaborate again, something they haven't done since 1985.

Kamal and Rajinikanth have been the most successful actors in Tamil cinema for over four decades. Both the actors are regarded as among the successful actors in Indian film history and have given multiple blockbusters over the years. While the two actors appeared together on-screen during their initial days, they haven’t collaborated in over 30 years now.

The two have acted in 16 films together starting with the 1975 film Apoorva Raagangal, considered a breakthrough film for both. In 1985, director Prayag Raj achieved the ultimate casting coup when he brought the two superstars together with Amitabh Bachchan in his film Geraftaar. This was their last film together.

Kamal’s upcoming film Vikram is an action-thriller that also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil. The film releases in theatres on June 3. Rajinikanth was last seen in the 2021 release Annaatthe. He will next be seen in Nelson’s upcoming black comedy, which also stars Priyanka Arul Mohan. The yet-untitled film is currently being referred to as Thalaivar 169 on account of being Rajinikanth’s 169th film.

