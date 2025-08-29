Tamil actors Vishal and Sai Dhanshika get engaged. See 1st pics from ceremony

Tamil actors Vishal and Sai Dhanshika got engaged in the presence of their family members. They took to Instagram on Friday to share a joint post announcing the good news. The couple also posted pictures from the event. Vishal and Sai Dhanshika shared a joint post on Instagram.

Vishal and Sai Dhanshika are engaged

In the first picture, Vishal and Dhanshika smiled and posed together for the camera. While she wore a saree, he was seen in a white shirt and vesti. Both of them had garlands around their neck. In the photo, Vishal wrapped his arm around Dhanshika.

Vishal pens note after engagement

The second photo showed a close-up click as the duo put rings on each other's fingers. The last photo showed Vishal and Dhanshika posing with their family members. The special event took place on Vishal's 48th birthday. Sharing the post, Vishal said, "Thank u all, you darlings from every nook and corner of this universe for wishing and blessing me on my special birthday."

He wrote that they are "feeling positive and blessed" as they begin a new chapter in their lives. "Happy to share the good news of my #engagement that happened today with @saidhanshika amidst our families. Feeling positive and blessed. Seeking your blessings and good vibes as always. (Folded hands emojis) #engagementday #aug29th #vishalsai #weddingoncards," concluded the note.

Several fans posted congratulatory messages for the couple. A person wrote, "Stay blessed." A comment read, "Wish you happiness always and forever."

About Vishal and Dhanshika's career

Vishal is an Indian actor and film producer. His first lead role was in the romantic thriller Chellamae (2004). He was also part of films such as Sandakozhi, Thimiru, Thaamirabharani, and Malaikottai. He has since produced films such as Pandiya Naadu (2013), Naan Sigappu Manithan (2014), and Poojai (2014). In 2006, he was conferred the Kalaimamani award for his contributions to Tamil cinema.

Dhanshika works in Tamil, Kannada and Telugu films. She made her acting debut with the Tamil film Thirudi (2006). She then featured in Peranmai (2009), Aravaan (2012), Paradesi (2013) and Kabali (2016).