Vignesh Shivan congratulates Nayanthara for 'dream debut' with Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan, says film 'looks international'

Vignesh praises Atlee

Praising Atlee, he wrote, "How can you not be proud of @atlee47 when he comes up with a banger with his Bollywood debut! Looks international! So much efforts, patience and hard work! A big hug, hatss off!"

Vignesh talks about Nayanthara, Shah Rukh Khan

Talking about Nayanthara being part of the film, he said, "Congrats to #Nayanthara lookin (hot face emoji) dream debut with the King @iamsrk for my Thangam & my king @anirudhofficial killin it sooo well here! Kudos to @actorvijaysethupathi sir (red heart emoji) @redchillies.color @livingstonruben #VishnuDop @kunalrajan." Sharing it on his Instagram Stories, Atlee wrote, "(Red heart emojis) brooo."

Vignesh shared the Jawan prevue.

About Jawan

On Monday, Shah Rukh unveiled the prevue of his upcoming action thriller film Jawan. On Instagram, he shared the prevue which he captioned, "Main kaun hoon, kaun nahin, jaanne ke liye, READY AH? #JawanPrevue Out Now! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

Jawan, promises to be a high-octane action thriller that outlines the emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in society. Bringing together a perfect blend of action and emotion, the Jawan prevue showcased stunning visuals and an unparalleled scale bound to leave viewers wanting more.

Jawan will mark Shah Rukh's second release after his comeback after four years. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone (in a special appearance), Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, and Sunil Grover. Jawan is set to hit the theatres on September 7.

Celeb reactions to Jawan

Soon after the makers unveiled the prevue, filmmaker Karan Johar wrote, "BHAI!!! This is going to be a juggernaut of a blockbuster. And @atlee47 you've done it again!!!! Wowwww, can't wait #Jawan." Huma Qureshi wrote, "Fire only one @iamsrk. @atlee47 killed it." The film marks Shah Rukh's first collaboration with Nayanthara, Vijay and Atlee.

