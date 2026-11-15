After Koffee with Karan fiasco, Vijay Deverakonda holds Rashmika Mandanna close and calls her ‘home’ in Japan vacation pics

An appearance on Koffee With Karan after their February wedding was all it took for people to pick apart Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna's marriage. It was the first time fans could get an insight into their relationship. After the episode dropped, the couple received heavy criticism, particularly for the way he behaved towards her. It went to such an extent that the two actors penned a statement on Instagram. Their team also filed a complaint with Hyderabad Cyber Crime authorities over allegedly fake and misleading content about the actors circulating on social media.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in the newly shared pictures.

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Days after this fiasco, Vijay has now shared a new post on his Instagram, which was full of happy pictures taken from their vacation in Japan. Vijay and Rashmika vacationed in Japan with his brother Anand Deverakonda, and his parents. In one picture, the family was seen spending time together, to which Vijay captioned, “Family colouring time :)) Coffee and Matcha breaks :)”. In another pic, Vijay held Rashmika close and captioned it, “Mine.” A second pic saw him resting his face on her shoulder as she smiled. “Home (red heart emoticon),” read the caption.

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Take a look:

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About the Koffee with Karan episode

{{^usCountry}} Rashmika and Vijay got secretly engaged in October last year and revealed the news of their marriage only days before their Udaipur wedding. On Koffee With Karan, he remarked that Rashmika proposed to him 100 times over the course of a year before he even considered marrying her. He also showed off the ring he had given her, revealing that he got down on one knee only during their pre-wedding festivities. He stated that he was insulted; many believed that another ring Rashmika wore was her engagement ring, as it was ‘not his style’. His comments sparked backlash on social media. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rashmika and Vijay got secretly engaged in October last year and revealed the news of their marriage only days before their Udaipur wedding. On Koffee With Karan, he remarked that Rashmika proposed to him 100 times over the course of a year before he even considered marrying her. He also showed off the ring he had given her, revealing that he got down on one knee only during their pre-wedding festivities. He stated that he was insulted; many believed that another ring Rashmika wore was her engagement ring, as it was ‘not his style’. His comments sparked backlash on social media. {{/usCountry}}

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About Ranabaali

Vijay and Rashmika were recently seen in Ranabaali. The film marked Vijay and Rashmika's first collaboration since their wedding earlier this year.

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Ranabaali is directed by Rahul Sankrityan and produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under Mythri Movie Makers, presented by T-Series Films. The film is set in the 19th century and explores the famine caused by colonial rule in India. Arnold Vosloo plays the antagonist in the film, which hit screens on October 16. It opened to mixed reviews and underperformed at the box office. The film premiered on Netflix on November 13.