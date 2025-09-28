Samantha Ruth Prabhu talks about finding true love: ‘The world tells you everything after thirty is downhill’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu often uses social media to share updates about her life, upcoming projects, and advertisements. On Sunday, the actor took to her Instagram account to reflect on a number of things as a woman in her thirties and how it is so different from her twenties. She also talked about finding ‘true love’. Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a poem on accepting ourselves with all the changes and shifts along the years.

Samantha's new poem

Sharing a new video of herself facing the camera with confidence, Samantha wrote in the caption, "@avnirambhia and I were having a conversation yesterday and it got me thinking… (it’s a long read 🤍🤍🤍)

The world tells you

everything after thirty is downhill.

That your glow will fade,

your beauty will slip away,

and you should rush through your twenties

trying to be everything…

perfect face, perfect body, perfect life…

as if time is running out.

My twenties were loud, restless.

I spent them hurrying.

Hurrying to look enough,

to feel enough,

to be enough.

Hurrying to hold the façade together

so no one would see how lost I felt inside.

No one told me I was already whole.

No one told me

that love… real love…

would find me as I was,

without twisting myself

into someone I was never meant to be."

She continued, "Then came my thirties.

Something softened.

Something opened.

I stopped dragging around

the weight of old mistakes.

I stopped trying to fit in.

I stopped living two lives…

the one I showed the world

and the one I lived in silence.

And suddenly,

the person I was in public

was the same person I was when no one was watching.

And that

was the most alive

I had ever felt.

I wish this for every girl.

I wish her wholeness.

I wish her the kind of peace

that comes when she stops running

and finally comes home to herself.

Because when you are fully yourself…

without apology,

without disguise…

you don’t just free yourself.

You set the whole world free."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was previously married to Naga Chaitanya. The two began dating in 2015. The couple tied the knot in Goa in a Christian ceremony on October 6, 2017, followed by a Hindu wedding the following day. They announced their separation in October 2021 and were subsequently divorced the following year. Chaitanya married Sobhita on 4 December 2024 at Annapurna Studios. Samantha is rumoured to be dating Raj Nidhimoru.

On the work front, Samantha is now working with Raj & DK on Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom. The show also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Jaideep Ahlawat. Currently in production, the series is expected to premiere in 2026.