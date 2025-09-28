Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya are all smiles as they bump into Sai Durgha Tej at engagement ceremony. Watch

Actor couple Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala were spotted attending an engagement ceremony in Hyderabad on Sunday. The couple was all smiles as they headed into the venue, greeting other guests like actor Sai Durgha Tej at the ceremony. Take a look. Sai Durgha Tej, Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya at an engagement ceremony..

Chaitanya, Sobhita attend engagement ceremony

A paparazzo posted a video of Chaitanya and Sobhita attending the ceremony on Sunday. Sobhita can be seen dressed in a beautiful grey and cream-hued saree paired with pearls and diamonds, while Chaitanya opted for a green kurta. In the video, Chaitanya can be seen all smiles as he introduces someone to Sobhita.

Another video shows Chaitanya reaching Sai for a hug as soon as he sees him at the venue. Sobhita also stretches her hand out for a handshake with the actor before the couple make their way to their assigned seats. Sai can be seen in a blue outfit, sporting long hair and beard, his look for his next film at the ceremony.

Fans left comments under the video, calling Chaitanya and Sobhita a ‘sweet couple’. One fan wrote, “Sobhita..dressing style,” with heart and fire emojis. Another wrote, “Cool couple.” One even called them ‘couple goals’. Numerous others left heart and fire emojis under the videos, sharing love for the couple.

Recent work

Sai was involved in a motorbike accident in 2021, which forced him to step back from movies. He returned to the screen in 2023 with Virupaksha and Bro. He is now shooting for a film titled SYG, for which he underwent a makeover.

Chaitanya tasted success with Thandel this year after facing disappointments with films like Thank You and Custody in the years before. He also debuted in Bollywood in 2022 with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chadha. He is now shooting for an adventure film. Sobhita was last seen in Love, Sitara. She has yet to announce her upcoming film.