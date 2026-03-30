Team Baahubali cheers for Aditya Dhar as Dhurandhar 2 breaks Rajamouli film's 9-year-old North America box office record

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar The Revenge, featuring Ranveer Singh, continues to dominate theatres weeks after its release on March 19. The action-packed drama has now toppled a nine-year North American box office record previously held by Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, starring Prabhas and directed by S. S. Rajamouli. And the makers of Baahubali 2 were quick to extend their congratulations to Aditya and his team, applauding the film’s performance. Baahubali 2 had long held the title of the highest-grossing Indian film in North America, raking in over $20 million at the box office.

Baahubali makers cheer for Aditya Dhar Baahubali 2 had long held the title of the highest-grossing Indian film in North America, raking in over $20 million at the box office. Now, that record has been overtaken by Aditya Dhar’s high-octane spy thriller. According to Box Office Mojo, Dhurandhar 2 has raked in over $22 million in North America to date.

Later, the makers of Baahubali took to the film’s official page on X to celebrate the milestone, as Dhurandhar 2 set a new record. The tweet read, “Congratulations to @AdityaDharFilms and the entire team of #Dhurandhar2TheRevenge on breaking the 9-year-old records of #Baahubali2 and setting new box office benchmarks in India, USA and worldwide.”

The message was shared in response to a tweet by Shobu Yarlagadda, producer of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, in which he praised Dhurandhar 2 and celebrated its new box office milestone.

When Venky Box Office reported that Dhurandhar 2 holds the ‘new all-time North America gross’ record, claiming that Baahubali 2’s record has already been broken, Shobu Yarlagadda reacted to it. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Yesterday I watched #Dhurandhar2‌TheRevenge and needless to say I loved it and thoroughly enjoyed the film! Happy to see it breaking all the records and setting new box office benchmarks in India and worldwide! Congratulations to the entire team! (claps emojis)”.