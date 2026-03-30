Team Baahubali cheers for Aditya Dhar as Dhurandhar 2 breaks Rajamouli film's 9-year-old North America box office record
Baahubali 2 makers took to social media to celebrate the milestone set by Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2, which feature Ranveer Singh.
Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar The Revenge, featuring Ranveer Singh, continues to dominate theatres weeks after its release on March 19. The action-packed drama has now toppled a nine-year North American box office record previously held by Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, starring Prabhas and directed by S. S. Rajamouli. And the makers of Baahubali 2 were quick to extend their congratulations to Aditya and his team, applauding the film’s performance.
Baahubali makers cheer for Aditya Dhar
Baahubali 2 had long held the title of the highest-grossing Indian film in North America, raking in over $20 million at the box office. Now, that record has been overtaken by Aditya Dhar’s high-octane spy thriller. According to Box Office Mojo, Dhurandhar 2 has raked in over $22 million in North America to date.
Later, the makers of Baahubali took to the film’s official page on X to celebrate the milestone, as Dhurandhar 2 set a new record. The tweet read, “Congratulations to @AdityaDharFilms and the entire team of #Dhurandhar2TheRevenge on breaking the 9-year-old records of #Baahubali2 and setting new box office benchmarks in India, USA and worldwide.”
The message was shared in response to a tweet by Shobu Yarlagadda, producer of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, in which he praised Dhurandhar 2 and celebrated its new box office milestone.
When Venky Box Office reported that Dhurandhar 2 holds the ‘new all-time North America gross’ record, claiming that Baahubali 2’s record has already been broken, Shobu Yarlagadda reacted to it. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Yesterday I watched #Dhurandhar2TheRevenge and needless to say I loved it and thoroughly enjoyed the film! Happy to see it breaking all the records and setting new box office benchmarks in India and worldwide! Congratulations to the entire team! (claps emojis)”.
Baahubali 2 also starred Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tammannah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj and Nassar in prominent roles.
About Dhurandhar 2
Helmed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role and traces his journey as Indian spy Jaskirat Singh Rangi where he transforms into Hamza Ali Mazari. The film also tells the story of how Hamza rises through the ranks of Lyari’s political and underworld structure while carrying out his mission to dismantle a terror network in Pakistan. The film's music, composed by Shashwat Sachdev, has emerged as a chartbuster.
The film also stars Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun in key roles. So far, it has collected over ₹1250 crore worldwide and more than ₹840 crore net in India.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSugandha Rawal
Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day.Read More
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