Veteran Telugu actor Giri Babu dies at 83; Chiranjeevi, Anil Ravipudi pay tribute

Veteran Telugu actor Giri Babu, who entertained audiences with several memorable roles over decades, has died on Saturday. He was 83. His death has left the Telugu film industry mourning the loss of an actor, with Chiranjeevi and Anil Ravipudi penning their tribute to him on X.

Giri Babu's death came as a shock to several actors.

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Born on June 8, 1943, in Ravinuthala village of Andhra Pradesh’s Prakasam district, Giri Babu made his acting debut with the 1973 film Jagame Maya. He initially appeared in negative roles before going on to play a variety of characters, including heroes and character artists.

Chiranjeevi pens note

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Chiranjeevi wrote, "The news that the renowned actor Giribabu is no more has left me shocked. Through his distinctive acting and unique style, Giribabu’s contributions to the Telugu film industry as an actor, producer, and director across a wide range of films will be remembered forever.

His passing is an irreparable loss to the Telugu film industry. Praying to God to grant peace to his sacred soul... I extend my deepest condolences to his family members and fans. Om Shanti."

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{{^usCountry}} Director Anil Ravipudi wrote, "Giribabu garu was an artist of remarkable versatility whose contributions as an actor, producer and director enriched our film industry in many ways. His unique style and memorable performances will forever remain in the hearts of cinema lovers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Director Anil Ravipudi wrote, "Giribabu garu was an artist of remarkable versatility whose contributions as an actor, producer and director enriched our film industry in many ways. His unique style and memorable performances will forever remain in the hearts of cinema lovers. {{/usCountry}}

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May God give strength to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

Praying for the peace of his soul. Om Shanti."

CM of Andhra Pradesh, N Chandrababu Naidu, took to X and said, “The passing of veteran actor, director and producer Giribabu is deeply saddening. Born into an ordinary farming family in Prakasam district, Giribabu acted in over 600 films over five decades... delighting audiences as a villain, comedian and character artist. I pray for peace for Giribabu’s soul. I extend my deepest condolences to his family members.”

About his career

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Apart from acting, Giri Babu also worked as a producer and director. He produced films such as 'Simha Garjana,' 'Merupudadi' and 'Indrajith.' As a director, he was associated with films including 'Ranarangam,' 'Indrajith' and 'Nee Sukhame Ne Korukunna.'

His last screen appearance was in the 2023 Telugu film Anni Manchi Sakunamule.