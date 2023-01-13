Abhishek Nigam likely to replace Sheezan Khan on Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul, Tunisha Sharma's character may return

Abhishek Nigam is likely to replace actor Sheezan Khan in SAB TV's fantasy series Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul. Sheezan has been in judicial custody after the death of his co-star Tunisha Sharma. He was arrested on December 25 on charges of abetment to suicide. While Abhishek will reportedly join the show as the male character is set to get a new face with ancient technique, there are reports that Tunisha's character may or may not return. (Also read: Tunisha Sharma death case: Bail plea of accused Sheezan Khan rejected by Mumbai court)

Tunisha was found dead by suicide on December 24 on the sets of Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul. Tunisha’s mother filed a complaint against Sheezan, her ex-boyfriend, and also claimed that he used to beat Tunisha and forced her to convert to Islam as well. On Friday, Shezaan's bail plea was rejected once again by Mumbai court.

Now that Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul is running out of completed episodes from their bank, they will have to take a call about Sheezan's character Ali Baba as the actor will continue to be unavailable. A report in Bombay Times stated that Abhishek was all but confirmed to join the show. A source told them, "The story currently revolves around a masked man and it will be revealed that he is Abhishek. It will be shown that Ali was gravely injured and was healed, after which he got a new face through an ancient technique."

Abhishek has previously acted in the TV series Akbar Rakht Se Takht Ka Safar and Hero Gayab Mode On. He also appeared in Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat (2019) as Vishwas Rao alongside Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. Meanwhile, other reports suggest that Tunisha’s character Shehzaadi Mariam may or may not be recast. A new character played by new actor could be introduced on to the show. Actor Avneet Kaur was rumoured to replace Tunisha. Her mother refuted them, saying her daughter would not be joining the SAB TV series.

Sheezan's family including his sisters Shafaq Naaz and Falaq Naaz have issued statements of his innocence. Earlier this month, at a press conference, his lawyer and family denies the charges levelled against him and instead stated that Tunisha had a strained relationship with her mother, uncle and other members of the family. They also shared that Tunisha was suffering from depression due to her childhood trauma of incidents with them.

