Amitabh Bachchan reveals what cute thing Jaya Bachchan does when she feels romantic

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has shared another cute detail about his married life with wife Jaya Bachchan. On an upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati season 14, Amitabh revealed that Jaya feeds him by hand when she feels extra mushy. (Also read: Jaya Bachchan calls Amitabh Bachchan 'old,' says he doesn't like it when her friends visit: 'He has changed')

In a promo shared by Sony Entertainment Television, Amitabh asks a contestant if he can cook. The contestant says, “The wife would throw me out of the kitchen if I entered it,” and adds there's a ‘no entry’ in the kitchen for him. When Amitabh asked what she cooks for him, he said that she cooks everything for him. “I just need to ask for it and she cooks me that dish. ”Even when we fight, she sends me post it notes in the tiffin," he says. “'Muffin for my muffin', she calls me muffin with love,” he tells Amitabh who could not help but smile at their romance.

The contestant then asks if Jaya Bachchan sends him notes of love too. “Sir, chitti nai milti hai par jis din prem vrem ho, us din bahut pyaar se jo cheez humko acchi lagti ho woh apne hath se humare mooh mein daal dengi (She doesn't send me letters but whenever she is feeling romantic, she lovingly makes things that the I like and puts them in my mouth with her own hands),” Amitabh told him as the audience laughed and applauded.

Amitabh and Jaya got married in 1973 and have two kids together: daughter Shweta and son Abhishek. Their grandkids are Shweta's kids Navya and Agastya and Abhishek's daughter Aaradhya.

Previously, on an episode of Navya Naveli Nanda's new podcast What The Hell Navya, Jaya revealed how Amitabh gets grumpy when her friends come visiting. Jaya told Navya, "Your nana is like, he is the grumpiest. He will say 'I have to go up, excuse me ladies. If you don't mind' and something something. Actually they are quite happy that he is not there."

When Navya said it's because Jaya's friends may be conscious of Amitabh's presence, the actor clarified, "Not conscious. They have known him for ages, but he has changed now. He is old also. You know you can be old old, and you can be old but not old."

