Ankita Lokhande reacts as paparazzo drops Sushant Singh Rajput's name: 'Chotu bade ho jao'

On Friday, paparazzi in Mumbai spotted Ankita Lokhande out and about. The actor posed for the photographers before she left for her destination. As she posed for pictures, a photographer asked Ankita about the sequel to her popular television show, Pavitra Rishta.

Ankita Lokhande said she was excited for the upcoming Pavitra Rishta sequel. However, when the photographer told her that he would miss Sushant Singh Rajput, Ankita responded, "Chotu bade ho jao (Chotu, grow up).

Pavitra Rishta, backed by Ekta Kapoor, was among the most popular television shows in early 2000s. The show featured Ankita Lokhande with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Not only did fans enjoy the show but they also loved Sushant and Ankita's chemistry. Sushant had to step down from the show to pursue a career in Bollywood. He made his debut with Kai Po Che, in 2013.

Last month, Pavitra Rishta had completed 12 years since its first episode premiered. Ankita hosted a live session on Instagram and spoke about her memories from the show. Talking about Sushant, Ankita had said, "Sushant is no longer with us and without him, Pavitra Rishta is definitely incomplete. Archana ka Maanav sirf wahi tha (He was the only Maanav for Archana) and without him, everything is incomplete. But, I am sure wherever he is, he is watching us and he's happy, where ever he is."

"Sushant always taught me acting. I wasn't an actor. He was the one who used to teach me what is acting. Because I was a junior, he was a senior. He always taught me. He was a brilliant actor, brilliant co-star and I was very fortunate to work with him," she added.

Also read: Arjun Kapoor recalls best friends in school asking about his 'new mom' Sridevi: 'It was very hard'

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. On his first death anniversary, Ankita had shared a montage of unseen pictures of their time together.