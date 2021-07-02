Arjun Kapoor recalls best friends in school asking about his 'new mom' Sridevi: 'It was very hard'

Actor Arjun Kapoor has recalled when his best friends in school would ask him about his 'new mom', late actor Sridevi. He said that growing up, he went through 'personal anguish, trauma and upheavals'.

Arjun Kapoor is the son of Boney Kapoor and Mona Shourie Kapoor. He also has a sister Anshula Kapoor. Boney later married Sridevi and had two children with her--Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.

Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Arjun said, "I have gone through personal anguish. I have gone through personal trauma. I have gone through personal upheavals...Growing up as a kid I had to go through the separation of parents...At that point, it was very hard because my father was a high profile man...and the woman he chose to be with was the biggest superstar India has seen if you combine perhaps all the stardom of all the young actors today you would have her star status. So it was very very high profile."

He continued, "To be asked by kids, your best friends in school 'how does it feel having a new mom?' it's not easy. It makes you go into a shell. You become more vulnerable about things. Again this is not to create sympathy or a sad story. This is the reality...I fought through it."

Arjun celebrated his 36th birthday on June 26. A few days later sharing a picture of himself on Instagram he wrote, "Was caught lost in thought at the birthday lunch...What a difference a year makes...A year ago I was deflated, tired & confused, today I sit ready with new energy, vigour & determination to face any curveball life throws my way... I just want to acknowledge all those close to me who have believed in me, supported me & cared for me. My work mates, fans, friends, family & my baby thank u for standing by my side. Photo credit - @malaikaaroraofficial (she makes me look good)."

Arjun will be next seen in the Mohit Suri-directed thriller Ek Villain 2 and comedy Bhoot Police. He had two releases--Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar with Parineeti Chopra and Sardar ka Grandson along with Rakul Preet Singh this year.