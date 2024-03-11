Arjun Bijlani recovers ‘in his corner’ after emergency appendicitis surgery. See post

Arjun Bijlani was taken to Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai after he experienced discomfort on the lower right side of his stomach caused by appendicitis. The actor took to his Instagram to share an update post-surgery, apart from sharing how he’s recuperating at home. (Also Read: Arjun Bijlani to undergo ‘emergency surgery’ after severe abdominal pain, shares pic from hospital bed) Arjun Bijlani shared an update on his health with fans(Instagram)

Arjun’s health update

On Sunday evening Arjun took to Instagram to share pictures taken at the hospital and update fans. He was rushed to the hospital on Saturday due to acute stomach pain. He went through surgery for the same and seems to be recovering well.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

He wrote a lengthy note of gratitude, which reads, “Just wanted to update you all that the surgery went well and I’m on the road to recovery. I’m feeling better than yesterday and will be back on my feet and working soon. Thank you to everyone for all the well wishes and prayers, I’m truly humbled by the outpouring of love and support. I can’t express how much it means to me to have such amazing people in my life. Your kind words and thoughts have helped me through this challenging time.”

He also thanked the medical team that treated him, calling them ‘dedicated professionals’ and writing, “I can’t wait to be back to my regular routine and doing what I love. Your continued support means the world to me and I appreciate it more than you know.” He also thanked his wife Neha Swami for ‘always being by (his) side,’ calling her ‘one of a kind.’

On Monday evening, he shared pictures of him sitting on his home’s balcony and watching the sunset. He wrote, “At home now!! In my corner recovering!! #blessed. (sic)”

Arjun’s career

Arjun is currently working in the TV show Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti. He was absent on the sets of the show on Friday due to the pain. The show also stars Nikki Sharma, Sanjay Swaraj, Nimisha Vakharia and Seema Pandey. Arjun stars as Dr Shiv in the daily soap, while Nikki plays Shakti. Arjun previously starred in a number of popular shows like Left Right Left, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Naagin, Kavach, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, Ishq Mein Marjawan, and many more.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place