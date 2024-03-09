Arjun Bijlani to undergo ‘emergency surgery’ after severe abdominal pain, shares pic from hospital bed

Actor Arjun Bijlani will undergo surgery on Saturday, a day after he was hospitalised following severe abdominal pain. As per Zoom, Arjun has appendicitis. The actor was absent from the sets of his show on Friday due to the pain. (Also Read | Arjun Bijlani: Son Ayaan is more involved than me in Ganesh Chaturthi preparations) Arjun Bijlani shared a post on Instagram.

What Arjun said about his health

Arjun said on Saturday, “I am admitted to the hospital due to severe stomach pain. I am right now going for an X-ray. The doctors are going to perform an emergency surgery tomorrow morning.”

He faced severe lower right abdominal pain and was admitted to Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital. As per the report, he asked fans not to worry and expressed confidence in a speedy recovery.

Arjun shares his pic from hospital

Taking to his Instagram stories, Arjun shared a picture as he lay in the hospital bed. He gave a closeup shot of his hand on which a cannula was seen. He captioned it, “Jo hota hai ache ke liye hota hai (Whatever happens is for the good).”

Arjun's message for fans

Arjun also shared a video of himself celebrating Shiv Ratri. He wrote, "#mahashivratri ki dher saari shubhkamnaen (Best wishes)!! Wish me luck !! #omnamahshivaya."

A fan said, "Take care. You will be fine very soon … come back soon out of surgery." A comment read, "Always wishing the best for you. Pls, take care of yourself. Get well soon." "May all happiness be yours, sir," a person commented.

About Arjun's career

Arjun is currently part of Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti. It also stars Nikki Sharma, Sanjay Swaraj, Nimisha Vakharia, Seema Pandey, and others. He made his acting debut with Balaji Telefilms' television show Kartika in 2004.

Arjun later appeared in shows such as Left Right Left, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Naagin, Kavach, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil Ishq Mein Marjawan, Ishq Mein Marjawan, Roohaniyat, and more. He has also hosted several reality shows, such as Dance Deewane, Dance Deewane 2, Kitchen Champion 5, India's Got Talent 9, and more. He also served as a co-host in the reality show Splitsvilla X4.

