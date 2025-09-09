Ashneer Grover feels Bigg Boss 18 outing with Salman Khan was turned into a controversy: ‘Mereko toh kuch tha bhi nahi’

Ashneer Grover faced intense trolling on social media after appearing with Salman Khan on an episode of Bigg Boss 18. Now, the former Shark Tank India judge and entrepreneur has shared that his appearance was blown out of proportion and used to create controversy. Ashneer Grover joined Salman Khan Bigg Boss Season 18 during a Weekend Ka Vaar episode in November 2024.

Ashneer Grover on appearance with Salman

During an interview with Zoom, Ashneer looked back at sharing a stage with Salman on the set of the reality show Bigg Boss. Ashneer was asked if he would consider collaborating with Salman again, following which he mentioned that the situation had been blown out of proportion.

Ashneer said, “Mereko toh kuch tha bhi nahi, maine toh us bande ki tareef ki thi (There was nothing from my side. In fact, I appreciated him). If you look at the video, you can tell me. Did I say anything wrong about him? Maine toh tareef ki thi. Woh show pe bula ke aap ne kuch controversy create kar di, kuch bol ke (I was actually complimenting him. They brought me on the show and turned it into a controversy). Thik hai, yaar (but that’s fine), maybe that's what they needed for the show at that point of time."

He also reflected on his previous association with Salman, saying, “I liked the guy then, which is why I worked with him. As far as I’m concerned, there’s no love lost."

Asked directly if he would be open to working with Salman again in the future, Ashneer said that he is ready to work with him, asserting on “never say never" philosophy.

More about Ashneer Grover and his visit to Bigg Boss

Former Shark Tank India judge and entrepreneur Ashneer Grover joined Salman Khan Bigg Boss Season 18 during a Weekend Ka Vaar episode in November 2024. During their interaction on the show, Salman called out Ashneer for several statements he had made about him in the past.

During an appearance on the Vagehra Vagehra podcast in 2023, Ashneer had spoken about not being allowed to take a photo with Salman. On Bigg Boss 18, Salman Khan confronted Ashneer Grover about the same and said in Hindi, “Meeting was not held with you but with your team. Maybe you were also present there. We have not had any discussions. I saw what you said. You presented that we befooled you. This is wrong. Those numbers were wrong.”

Ashneer remained mum and apologised to Salman. The episode generated a lot of buzz on social media. Meanwhile, Ashneer is back in the reality show space with his new show Rise & Fall, which is streaming on Amazon MX Player.