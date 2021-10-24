Bigg Boss 15: Afsana Khan tells Hina Khan ‘mote lag rahe ho’ days after latter's post on mental wellness

Actor Hina Khan entered the Bigg Boss 15 house in the latest episode as a guest and received a shielded remark on her weight gain. Bigg Boss contestant Afsana Khan greeted her with a smile and a compliment about her new appearance.

Hina arrived on the show in a short black dress. Commenting on her look, Afsana told Hina, "Aap mujhe thode mote lag rahe ho, waise to aap bahut slim ho (You are looking fat to me though you are very slim).”

Hina too had complimented her in the same way by telling her that she also looks slim and beautiful on screen, as well as in person.

Hina had recently opened up about how she gave preference to her mental wellness than her weight gain since a few months. The actor lost her father Aslam Khan in April this year.

Hina had shared a picture from her workout and written on Instagram, “I had put on some kilos in these months for obvious reasons and I really did not pay attention to how many kilos I put on... My mental health was way more important and I just wanted to be, wanted to do things that make me happy.”

She called herself a work in progress and added, “Sometimes let yourself be, enjoy the little things, do what you like without thinking much about what people will say or how m I looking... After all one needs to be in the right frame of mind to do anything in life... And I chose mental health, my well-being, over my physical appearance... Now here I am, back in action". Hina also wrote, “Work in progress.”

During her time on the show, Hina asked several questions to the male Bigg Boss contestants and those who answered with a ‘yes’ had to be waxed. Hina had also appeared in the last season as a Senior. She was the first runner-up in Bigg Boss 11.