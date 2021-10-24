Bigg Boss 15 wild card Rajiv Adatia says Shamita Shetty ‘had been begging' him to join: 'She will be excited to see me'

Model and aspiring actor Rajiv Adatia is the first wild card contestant for this season on Bigg Boss 15 as host Salman Khan welcomed him on Saturday’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Before entering the show, Rajiv told Hindustan Times that he has known his rakhi sister, contestant Shamita Shetty for more than a decade, adding that he may start crying when he gets to meet her inside the house.

Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss 15 contestant Shamita Shetty and her sister Shilpa Shetty tie rakhi to Rajiv every year. Talking about them, he said, “I have known them for 10-12 years. I met Shilpa, Shamita and aunty (their mother Sunanda Shetty). We are spiritually connected. Not sure if you have noticed but Shamita is a very spiritual person. My connect with them began on a spiritual level. We are all god-fearing and we nurtured a bond that has since blossomed. I love them dearly.”

Rajiv also said that he likes Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra and Jay Bhanushali on the show. “The person I do not like is Vishal Kotian. He is a two-faced person. I do not know how he shuttles between those, I do not even understand what is it that he is doing. He knows he is in the Bigg Boss house and at some point, somebody will eventually reveal what he is doing. With Shamita also, he is trying to make a brother-sister bond or something. She calls him anna, whatever….basically he is playing her.”

Asked if his feelings for Vishal are biased because of the latter's behaviour with Shamita, Rajiv added, “Not just that. He is also bitching on Jay Bhanushali. Stupid creature. Vishal is two-faced and I do not like people like that. If you have the ba***, tell Shamita ‘this is what I did’. Why can’t you own up your own actions? Why do you have to be in the good books of everyone?"

He also said, "Itna mara maine kabhi dekha nahi (I have not seen such a dull season). People are walking around like zombies. I will add fun to the show. I am a fun-loving character and want to add some good entertainment aspect.

Rajiv Adatia, who has studied performing arts in college and also runs an event management company in London, said that Shamita will be excited to see him, adding that he may break down upon meeting her. “She will be excited, she won’t know what to do. She had been begging me to join the show and I was like ‘because of Covid-19, I won’t come. But you go and enjoy’. Now, she is going to be shocked. I may start crying, I have not seen her in two years. Maybe later I will be jumping around with her.”

Just a few weeks into the new season and Bigg Boss 15 has already witnessed violent fights that resulted in major Twitter wars between fans of various participants. However, unlike the previous seasons, perpetrators of violence are not being punished as harshly. “I totally agree with this. In a show like Bigg Boss, I do not respect the violence that is going on. If anyone touches me, forget slam-dunking, if anyone even touches me, I will not have it. I have come with a contract that says that no one can touch me! What did I sign the contract for then? I have certain respect in life, I did not come on the show to be insulted or thrown around or anything.”

Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal had the most recent fight inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. Rajiv added, “I will definitely take a stand and not take it lying down. Pratik Sehajpal forgot it within an hour. I have no clue why people are taking it. There should be stricter rules for any kind of violence. I have told the Bigg Boss team as well."