Home / Entertainment / Tv / Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia cries on being called 'weak', asks Sajid Khan for support

Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia cries on being called 'weak', asks Sajid Khan for support

tv
Published on Dec 07, 2022 12:12 PM IST

New Bigg Boss 16 promo shows a teary-eyed Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia crying on being called ‘weak’. She asks Sajid Khan to support her.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Sajid Khan in stills from new Bigg Boss 16 promo.
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Sajid Khan in stills from new Bigg Boss 16 promo.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is among the four Bigg Boss 16 contestants nominated for evictions this week. Now a promo shows Nimrit getting emotional and crying while being surrounded by her friends: Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik and others. She says she is sick of people telling her that she is weak. Also read: Bigg Boss 16: Viewers are doubtful as Sumbul Touqeer Khan nominates Shaleen Bhanot, say 'koi evict hota hi nah

Colors shared the promo on social media with the caption, “Nimrit ki aankhein hui namm, aakhir kis baat ka hua hai usse gham (Nimrit gets emotional, what is she upset about)."

The promo shows Nimrit lying in bed and Abdu wiping her tears with tissue paper. Sajid is sitting in front of her on another bed as she talks to him. She says, “I am so sick and tired of people telling me, 'you are so weak'. Jab 50 log aake 50 cheezein bol jate hain, aaj main shayad pahli baar apko haq se bol rahi hu ki haan mujhe aapki zarurat hai. Aap kidhar they? Meri hai hi second place, you don't have enough time for me (so many people say so many things to me. Today for the first time, I am telling you that I need you. Where were you? I come second for you)."

A viewer commented on the promo, “This is what happens when you get nominated. She does not have any game, and now she’s feeling emotional because she wants to get the camera time. Please have some game of your on.” Another said, “Hogya iska depression card chalu.. Itihas gawah h jb jb ye captaincy s hati h my glamm ka result ho ya nomination m ayi ho iska depression or sympathy card chalu hojta h baki tym ye dusro ki bi**hing krti h ya abuse krti h dusro ko tb ise kuch ni hota ab BB n boldiya hoga ki sajid k sath rho to ab ise sajid chahiye support k lye dramebaaj aunty (she is again playing the depression card. History is proof that whenever she loses captaincy or is nominated, she starts playing the sympathy card. Otherwise she is bi**hing and abusing others. Now she is trying to get Sajid's support).”

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bigg boss 16 sajid khan
bigg boss 16 sajid khan

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 07, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out