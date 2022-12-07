Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia cries on being called 'weak', asks Sajid Khan for support

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is among the four Bigg Boss 16 contestants nominated for evictions this week. Now a promo shows Nimrit getting emotional and crying while being surrounded by her friends: Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik and others. She says she is sick of people telling her that she is weak. Also read: Bigg Boss 16: Viewers are doubtful as Sumbul Touqeer Khan nominates Shaleen Bhanot, say 'koi evict hota hi nah

Colors shared the promo on social media with the caption, “Nimrit ki aankhein hui namm, aakhir kis baat ka hua hai usse gham (Nimrit gets emotional, what is she upset about)."

The promo shows Nimrit lying in bed and Abdu wiping her tears with tissue paper. Sajid is sitting in front of her on another bed as she talks to him. She says, “I am so sick and tired of people telling me, 'you are so weak'. Jab 50 log aake 50 cheezein bol jate hain, aaj main shayad pahli baar apko haq se bol rahi hu ki haan mujhe aapki zarurat hai. Aap kidhar they? Meri hai hi second place, you don't have enough time for me (so many people say so many things to me. Today for the first time, I am telling you that I need you. Where were you? I come second for you)."

A viewer commented on the promo, “This is what happens when you get nominated. She does not have any game, and now she’s feeling emotional because she wants to get the camera time. Please have some game of your on.” Another said, “Hogya iska depression card chalu.. Itihas gawah h jb jb ye captaincy s hati h my glamm ka result ho ya nomination m ayi ho iska depression or sympathy card chalu hojta h baki tym ye dusro ki bi**hing krti h ya abuse krti h dusro ko tb ise kuch ni hota ab BB n boldiya hoga ki sajid k sath rho to ab ise sajid chahiye support k lye dramebaaj aunty (she is again playing the depression card. History is proof that whenever she loses captaincy or is nominated, she starts playing the sympathy card. Otherwise she is bi**hing and abusing others. Now she is trying to get Sajid's support).”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON