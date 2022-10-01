Home / Entertainment / Tv / Bigg Boss 16: When and where to watch the Salman Khan show

Bigg Boss 16: When and where to watch the Salman Khan show

tv
Published on Oct 01, 2022 01:24 PM IST

Bigg Boss 16 will premiere on television on Saturday and will mark the return of Salman Khan as host for the 13th time. Here's all about the new season.

Salman Khan will be hosting Bigg Boss 16.&nbsp;
Salman Khan will be hosting Bigg Boss 16. 
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Bigg Boss 16 is all set to return to the small screen on Saturday. With Salman Khan as host once again, the show will however be quite different from the previous seasons. The show has ‘circus’ as its theme this year and will have Bigg Boss not outside but living inside the house. Here's when and where to watch the reality show. Also read: Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan takes off contestant's blindfold in new promo

The Bigg Boss 16 premiere will air on Colors on October 1 (Saturday) at 9:30 pm and will continue on Sunday as well at the same time. After the premiere, the show will air on Colors at 10 pm on weekdays.

If you cannot catch the show on television, you can watch it on the go on OTT platform, Voot Select. A subscription of atleast 299 a year will be required to get access to the show.

Unlike earlier seasons, Salman will now host Weekend Ka Vaar episodes on Friday and Saturday. A new interactive segment on Sunday is said to be introduced this season.

While some of the total 15 contestants will be introduced on Saturday, the rest will enter the house on Sunday. A few contestants have already been confirmed, the rest will be revealed only during the two-day premiere. Singer Abdu Rozik has been introduced by Salman as the first Bigg Boss 16 contestant in one of the promos.

Other promos hint that rapper MC Stan, popularly called Basti Ka Hasti, Sumbul Touqeer Khan of Imlie fame, Udaariyaan actors Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chaudhary, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia of Choti Sardarni fame, Gautam Vig, Rajasthani singer-dancer Gori Nagori, Naamkaran actor Gautam Vig might possibly be the other contestants on the show.

Others who are rumoured to have made it to the list are Bigg Boss 2 winner Shiv Thakare, TV actors Tina Dutta and Shalin Bhanot and Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bigg boss salman khan
bigg boss salman khan

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 01, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out