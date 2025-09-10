Bigg Boss 19’s Tanya Mittal slams Kunickaa Sadanand for jibe about her mother: ‘Aapko maa soch hi nahi sakti’

After a dramatic breakdown, Bigg Boss 19 contestant Tanya Mittal confronted actor and housemate Kunickaa Sadanand for making a comment about her mother during the nomination task. Tanya told Kunickaa that she had no right to drag her mother into the conversation on the show. Earlier this week, Tanya Mittal was seen breaking down after Kunickaa Sadanand's remarks about her mother.

Tanya hits back at Kunickaa

In the episode on Tuesday, the drama intensified as Tanya struck back at Kunickaa, retaliating against her for the comments about her mother. She fired back at Kunickaa during the nomination task only. Kunickaa had said, “Khaana banana nahi aata toh tumhari mummy ne sanskaar nahi diye? (You don't know how to cook, didn't your mom teach you anything?)”

Tanya said, “Main aapki saari galti, jitna aap chikhe chillaye, joh bhi aapne mujhe kaha bhala bura sab cheez mein bhool jati. Maine first day aapko clear kiya tha meri mummy meri puri duniya hai aur uss din pyaar se bina ghar walon ke akele samjhane ki koshish ki. Mere liye kuch bhi bolo lekin mummy ki baatein mat karo, mumma mumma mat karo. Main kheera katti hu toh bhi mummy ki yaad aati hai. Aapko nahi aawaz lagati ki ma’am dekho mummy kya sochegi. Main aapko maa soch hi nahi sakti. Unse zyada aapko respect kar rahi thi sochke aap mujhe sab cheez sikha rahe ho (I can forget all your mistakes, no matter how much you shouted or scolded me, and everything you said, good or bad. On the first day, I made it clear that my mom is my whole world. You can say anything about me, but don't talk about my mom. Even when I'm cutting a cucumber, I think of my mom. I don't call out to you, 'Ma'am, look what my mom would think.' I couldn't even think of you as my mom. I was respecting so much, thinking you're teaching me everything)."

She added, “Jab aap apne baccho aur family pe nahi le pate toh aap kisiki maa ke baare mein ek baar nahi do baar nahi baar baar bologe toh kab tak sahega bachcha? (You were not able to handle ugly remarks on your family. How can you expect a person to stay calm when her mother is being dragged into matters related to the show?)”.

Tanya made her point clear, reminding Kunickaa that nobody's perfect and emphasising the importance of choosing words wisely. She said, “Aapko lagta hai main fake hun, voh aapke andar hai mere nahi. Main bohot sacchi hu isiliye mere aankhon se aansu aa jate hai yeh dekhke koi kisiki maa ke baare mein kaisa bura keh sakta hai (You feel I am fake, but that's not true; this is within you. I am a genuine person. That's why I get emotional thinking how can a person think bad about someone's mother).”

More about Tanya and Kunickaa’s feud

Tanya and Kunickaa's simmering tensions boiled over during a nomination task in an episode on Monday, where they had to count for 19 minutes in pairs, all while facing distractions from their fellow housemates.

Kunickaa tried to disrupt Tanya's focus during the counting task by making personal jabs, bringing up Tanya's mother and her upbringing. The comments left Tanya in tears. Gaurav Khanna was seen calming Tanya down and calling out Kunickaa for crossing a line.

Hosted by Salman Khan, the 19th season of the reality show streams every day at 9 PM on JioCinema and airs at 10:30 PM on Colors TV.