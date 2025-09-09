Bigg Boss 19’s Tanya Mittal breaks down after revealing childhood abuse by father: ‘He used to beat me’

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 19, contestant Tanya Mittal broke down on national television after a hurtful comment during a nomination task triggered painful memories from her past. While participating in the challenge alongside Gaurav Khanna, where housemates were asked to distract them from pressing the buzzer after 19 minutes, fellow contestant Kunickaa Sadanand crossed a line by dragging Tanya’s mother into the task. On Bigg Boss 19, Tanya Mitaal confronted painful memories after fellow contestant Kunickaa Sadanand insulted her mother.

Tanya opens up about childhood abuse

Kunickaa remarked that Tanya’s mother had "not taught her anything," a statement that visibly shook Tanya. Though she managed to complete the task, the emotional toll became apparent shortly after, leading to a tearful breakdown. Tanya shared details of a traumatic childhood marked by domestic abuse, near-forced marriage at the age of 19, and her eventual fight for independence.

“My father used to beat me, and my mother would save me. I started my business with great difficulty. I needed permission to wear a saree or even step outside. I was 19 when they almost got me married off. I wanted to die,” she said.

Tanya credited her mother as her biggest source of strength, the one who protected and empowered her through the darkest moments of her life. Her emotional confession left the house in shock, with several contestants, including Gaurav, Amaal Mallik, Zeishan Quadri, and Pranit More, calling out Kunickaa for her insensitive comment.

About Tanya Mittal

Tanya Mittal is an entrepreneur and influencer. She is the founder of her lifestyle label, Handmade with Love by Tanya, which offers products like handbags, handcuffs, and sarees. With over 2.9 million followers on Instagram, she frequently shares motivational messages, spiritual reflections, and insights into her entrepreneurial journey.

Tanya rose to national attention earlier in 2025 during the Maha Kumbh tragedy on Mauni Amavasya, when a devastating stampede shook the religious gathering. Her emotional video recounting the event, where she described the chaos and the lives lost, went viral. In the clip, Tanya was seen offering water and aid to injured devotees, earning praise for her courage and compassion.