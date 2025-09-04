Dalljiet Kaur breaks silence on Shalin Bhanot’s absence from son Jaydon’s life: ‘He vanished after nine years’

TV actor Dalljiet Kaur has opened up about her disappointment with ex-husband Shalin Bhanot, expressing deep hurt over his sudden absence from their son Jaydon’s life. In a candid interview with Free Press Journal, she described how Shalin, who had been a part of Jaydon’s journey for nine years, vanished without explanation after her second marriage ended. Dalljiet Kaur and Shalin Bhanot got married in 2009.

Dalljiet opens up about son Jaydon's relationship with Shalin

Despite their differences, she said she always supported Shalin’s right to be in Jaydon’s life and never placed restrictions on their interactions, even encouraging a meeting with her second husband before their wedding in Kenya. The actor also touched upon past allegations of violence, but made it clear that her focus now is on Shalin’s disappearance as a father.

“One moment you’re there, the next you just vanish. That’s exactly what happened, and it was shocking. For me, it was always about what’s best for Jaydon. When the time came to redeem himself, he disappeared, not from me, but from his child. Jaydon looked for him in that void, no child should ever go through that,” Dalljiet said.

Dalljiet explained that there was always a mutual understanding post-divorce that Shalin could meet Jaydon whenever he wished. He would visit, celebrate birthdays, and stay in touch over the years. She never initiated contact, but doors were always open.

“Jaydon deserved his father. I gave Shalin that respect. After nine years, he vanished. That void is something Jaydon now has to live with," Dalljiet added.

About Dalljiet and Shalin's relationship

Dalljiet Kaur and Shalin Bhanot were married in 2009 and separated in 2015, citing domestic violence. In 2023, she tied the knot with Kenyan businessman Nikhil Patel and moved to Nairobi with Jaydon. However, the marriage reportedly ended less than a year later, and Dalljiet returned to India.