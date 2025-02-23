Shalin Bhanot on his recent Delhi visit: I love this city, would come to Appu Ghar as a child… now I come for paranthas!

Actor Shalin Bhanot’s recent Delhi visit was special to him for more reasons than one. For starters- HT City took him to Bangla Sahib gurudwara for the first time! Actor Shalin Bhanot poses for HT City during his Delhi trip(Rajessh Kashyap/HT)

“Delhi always treats me very well. There’s a different kind of affection I have for this city. I remember coming here in my younger days- to Appu Ghar, also Faridabad. It’s been a very long association. I don’t come very often these days. In the past years, I have only come for events, shows or promotions,” he shares.

Actor Shalin Bhanot's pitstop for an orange candybar at India Gate.(Rajessh Kashyap/HT)

He says the Capital has a ‘different vibe’, “Something or the other happens when I come here, and it ends up being a special moment. There are a lot of places in Connaught Place I frequent, there are a lot of options for non vegetarian food. I also make it a point to go to Khu Gali in Chandni Chowk and all such places. Delhi food is just fantastic, especially chhole bhature. I am not a very big fan of momos, but I love paranthas, sabse zyaada from Paranthe wali gali.”

Shalin treats himself to gol gappas in Delhi(Rajessh Kashyap/HT)

Shalin, who has been a part of shows such as Inspector Avinash and Suryaputra Karn, makes a pitstop at India Gate for an orange candy. And then, we take him to Bangla Sahib, “It is my first time here, thanks to HT City. The kada prasad is another lalach of mine to go to every gurudwara. This one day in Delhi has been like a roller coaster ride. I have also been invited by a night club to party!”