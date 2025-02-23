Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Feb 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Shalin Bhanot on his recent Delhi visit: I love this city, would come to Appu Ghar as a child… now I come for paranthas!

ByRishabh Suri
Feb 23, 2025 08:16 AM IST

During his recent trip to Delhi, Shalin Bhanot had a special day, visiting Bangla Sahib gurdwara with HT City. He expressed his fondness for the city.

Actor Shalin Bhanot’s recent Delhi visit was special to him for more reasons than one. For starters- HT City took him to Bangla Sahib gurudwara for the first time!

Actor Shalin Bhanot poses for HT City during his Delhi trip(Rajessh Kashyap/HT)
Actor Shalin Bhanot poses for HT City during his Delhi trip(Rajessh Kashyap/HT)

“Delhi always treats me very well. There’s a different kind of affection I have for this city. I remember coming here in my younger days- to Appu Ghar, also Faridabad. It’s been a very long association. I don’t come very often these days. In the past years, I have only come for events, shows or promotions,” he shares.

Actor Shalin Bhanot's pitstop for an orange candybar at India Gate.(Rajessh Kashyap/HT)
Actor Shalin Bhanot's pitstop for an orange candybar at India Gate.(Rajessh Kashyap/HT)

He says the Capital has a ‘different vibe’, “Something or the other happens when I come here, and it ends up being a special moment. There are a lot of places in Connaught Place I frequent, there are a lot of options for non vegetarian food. I also make it a point to go to Khu Gali in Chandni Chowk and all such places. Delhi food is just fantastic, especially chhole bhature. I am not a very big fan of momos, but I love paranthas, sabse zyaada from Paranthe wali gali.”

Shalin treats himself to gol gappas in Delhi(Rajessh Kashyap/HT)
Shalin treats himself to gol gappas in Delhi(Rajessh Kashyap/HT)

Shalin, who has been a part of shows such as Inspector Avinash and Suryaputra Karn, makes a pitstop at India Gate for an orange candy. And then, we take him to Bangla Sahib, “It is my first time here, thanks to HT City. The kada prasad is another lalach of mine to go to every gurudwara. This one day in Delhi has been like a roller coaster ride. I have also been invited by a night club to party!”

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 23, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On