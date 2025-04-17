Parth Samthaan drops new video as ACP Ayushman from CID with a long, emotional note: ‘I always end up taking…’

Parth Samthaan replacing ACP Pradyuman, Shivaji Satam's role, in iconic TV show CID shocked the audiences. The news of his entry created quite a stir and left the internet divided. The actor recently dropped a new video on social media introducing his character ACP Pradyuman with a long emotional note. Parth Samthaan's entry to iconic TV show CID as ACP Pradyuman left internet divided.

On Thursday, Parth shared a video clip from the sets of the show and poured his heart saying it was never a part of his plan. The actor, who is coming back to small screen after a five-year-long hiatus, mentioned that CID has been an important part of his childhood and to be a part of the show is nothing short of a blessing for him.

Parth captioned the post as, "Introducing ACP Ayushman in the most Iconic, loved and longest running show – CID !!! This show has always been an integral part of our childhood and Indian Television! The all time famous dialogues as well as the officers becoming veterans or rather Legends (ACP Pradyuman , Daya & Abhijeet ), this show has seen it all and to be a part is truly a blessing for me (sic)," he wrote.

"Moreover, me doing a comeback to Tv after 5 years , to be honest CID was one show I never thought i would be a part of , but then , that’s life – always being unpredictable and mysterious and I always end up taking that unplanned route for myself , be it Kyy or Kasautii! So let’s begin this beautiful journey and crack some cases (sic)," Parth added.

Parth on replacing ACP Pradyuman

This comes days after Parth admitted that he rejected the role as he had doubts about replacing the most iconic character. In an interview with Hindustan Times, he said, “Initially, I rejected the role of ACP Pradyuman, because I don’t relate to it. But the makers asked me to reconsider. I was also hesitant due to the show’s long-standing cast and the fact that they’d have to address me as ‘sir’ on screen. It felt a bit unusual and awkward.”

More about ACP Ayushman

In an interview with Saas Bahu Aur Betiya, Parth disclosed the plot around his character,ACP Ayushman. His character will investigate the killing of ACP Pradyuman along with other cases. Giving a teaser, he also mentioned that all the characters will be treated as suspects in the death of ACP Pradyuman adding that his character has no similarities to that of former ACP.